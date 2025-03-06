Infimobile Launches in the U.S., Bringing Smart, Affordable Wireless Service Nationwide

Infimobile, a digital-only MVNO, launches in the U.S., offering affordable wireless plans using Verizon and T-Mobile networks. Its $99 annual plan includes unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of data, leveraging a tech-first approach to reduce costs without compromising service quality.





Photo courtesy of Kiran Suram, CEO of Infimobile

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infimobile, an innovative digital telecom provider, has officially launched in the U.S., delivering affordable, high-quality mobile wireless plans with nationwide coverage. By partnering with established carriers Verizon and T-Mobile, Infimobile offers reliable wireless services designed for today's connected consumers.

With a mission to make premium wireless connectivity accessible to everyone, Infimobile has embraced a streamlined, technology-driven approach that significantly reduces traditional operating costs. This modern business model enables the company to offer high-quality wireless services at breakthrough prices.

Digital Innovation Drives Affordability

Kiran Suram, CEO of Infimobile, explains the company's unique approach to cost reduction. "As a fully digital wireless provider, we've eliminated the overhead of physical stores and complex legacy systems. Our automated platform handles everything from service activation to customer support, allowing us to pass these savings directly to consumers."

Operating as a digital-first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Infimobile offers plans starting at just $99 per year, including unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of high-speed monthly data—a compelling value proposition in today's market.

The company's proprietary technology platform enables instant service activation and account management, automated network optimization for consistent performance, digital-first customer support with 24/7 availability, and advanced security and fraud prevention. This technology-forward approach, combined with efficient operations, allows Infimobile to deliver premium services at a fraction of traditional carrier costs.

Premium Service Without Premium Pricing

Despite its cost-effective model, Infimobile maintains high service standards. Network speed tests demonstrate performance comparable to major carriers, thanks to sophisticated backend systems that optimize network utilization without compromising quality.

"Affordability doesn't mean compromising on service," says Suram. "By leveraging modern technology and digital infrastructure, we're able to deliver excellent wireless service at unprecedented prices."

Infimobile's plan lineup includes various data options, from 5GB to unlimited monthly data, all featuring 5G capability. The signature $99 annual plan includes unlimited talk and text with 10GB of monthly data. When customers reach their data limit, they maintain basic connectivity with no hidden fees or surprise charges.

Flexibility and Value Combined

Infimobile emphasizes customer convenience with its no-contract model and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) compatibility for 5G/4G LTE smartphones, making it simple for customers to switch services without hassle.

Since its soft launch, Infimobile has exceeded its 2024 growth targets, attracting thousands of subscribers. The company has also become one of the top two sellers in its category on Amazon, demonstrating strong market demand for its innovative wireless solutions.

"Our vision is straightforward: provide premium wireless service that's truly affordable," Suram explains. "We're reimagining what a modern wireless carrier can be, focusing on efficiency and value while keeping prices low for consumers."

Visit www.infimobile.com To explore Infimobile's affordable wireless plans.

About Infimobile

Infimobile is a digital-only mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering affordable, high-quality wireless services in the U.S. Through partnerships with Verizon and T-Mobile, Infimobile provides nationwide coverage with flexible, budget-friendly plans. The company's modern technology platform enables efficient operations and customer service, establishing a new standard for cost-effective connectivity in the telecom industry.

Contact Details:

Contact person: Kiran Suram

Position: Founder

Email: kiran@inficloud.com

Website: https://infimobile.com/