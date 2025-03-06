Indiaspora and BCG Launch Impact Report on Indian Diaspora in UAE at Indiaspora Forum for Good 2025

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora , a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, announced a new report in partnership with Boston Consulting Group, “From Ancient Legacy to Modern Triumphs: The Indian Diaspora in the UAE.” This report is the second publication in our Impact Report series examining the influence of the Indian diaspora around the world. The Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, estimated around 5,000 in 1975, has grown to a 3.9 million-strong expatriate community today. Our report includes new data on Indian business growth in the fields of tourism, real estate, technology, and the historical influence of the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

“From Ancient Legacy to Modern Triumphs” was launched on the first day of the Indiaspora Forum for Good in Abu Dhabi on February 24, 2025. The Forum for Good was a multi-day event that convened 500 leaders from 34 countries to discuss various topics including responsible AI, climate resilience, healthcare innovations, geopolitics, trade, academia, philanthropy, sports, arts, and much more.

MR Rangaswami, Indiaspora Founder & Board Chairman commented on the report’s release: "The UAE's world-class free zones, cutting-edge logistics, and progressive trade policies make it a top destination for global investors and entrepreneurs. As evidenced in the report, across sectors of industry, healthcare, education, and culture, the Indian diaspora play a critical role in growing the UAE’s economy.”

The report was presented by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. He discussed India and the UAE’s growing partnership in the areas of business, technology, environmental action, and security. He stressed the two nations’ investment in their mutual success and the fostering of positive relationships and cultural ties.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, referenced the report during a panel session at the Forum for Good: “Many of our most impressive, enterprising, entrepreneurial success stories have been started by Indian business leaders from the ground up,” he said. “We really hope Indian-owned enterprises will continue to see the UAE not only as a hub but as a key gateway to new opportunities around the world.”

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, shared his remarks on the fast-developing relationship between the two countries: “The rapid growth of Indian immigrants to the UAE across a variety of fields in the past few decades, combined with the large increase in bidirectional trade and investment augurs well for an even stronger relationship between India and the UAE in the years ahead.”

Sesh Iyer, Managing Director & Senior Partner; North America Chair of BCG X describes the unique position of the diaspora: “The Indian diaspora plays a vital role in the UAE’s shift to a knowledge-based economy, driving growth in AI & technology, trade, and investment. The depth of expertise and entrepreneurship enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness, helping shape the future of UAE-India relations.”

Manjula Manoj is the Director of Operations and Community Relations at Indiaspora’s India Office and a co-author of the report. She adds; “The Indian diaspora is more than just an economic contributor to the UAE. It is integrated into the nation’s success story, bridging cultures through shared languages, art, sports, spirituality, and expanding education outcomes.”

Indiaspora’s Executive Director, Sanjeev Joshipura, and Sesh Iyer, Managing Director & Senior Partner; North America and Cochair of BCG X presented several additional findings from the report during the Indiaspora Forum for Good in Abu Dhabi.

The impact report can be viewed here .

About Indiaspora: Indiaspora ( www.indiaspora.org ) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.