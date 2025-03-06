Cogito Tech Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Photo Courtesy of: Cogito Tech

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogito Tech has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. With a 400 percent growth rate over the past 18 months, the company has established itself as a major player in the AI data development industry. Its success reflects the increasing demand for high-quality, ethically sourced data that powers artificial intelligence (AI) applications across industries.

Founded in 2011, Cogito Tech focuses on improving the accuracy and reliability of AI by providing well-labeled, transparent, and compliant data development solutions. AI models, whether they are used in Large Language Models (LLMs), self-driving cars, healthcare diagnostics, or financial risk analysis, require vast amounts of training data to function properly. Without properly labeled data, AI systems can produce unreliable or biased results, leading to real-world consequences.

Cogito Tech provides a full suite of services for LLMs and AI models, covering reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), prompt engineering, data annotation, and fine-tuning. These offerings address industry-specific use cases, from improving reasoning skills and STEM-focused benchmarks to agentic AI. By focusing on fields such as medicine, finance, and autonomous technology, Cogito Tech aligns AI systems with real-world demands.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in America,” said Cogito Tech's CEO, Rohan Agrawal. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering high-quality, ethical, and transparent AI data solutions.”

Cogito Tech’s growth centers on its global strategy. Instead of sending work to the cheapest locations, the company sets up “Innovation Hubs” in different countries, bringing in experts with deep industry knowledge and multilingual skills. This way, AI models are not just trained with any data, they are built using diverse, real-world datasets that make them smarter and more adaptable across different industries.

An important part of Cogito’s strategy is DataSum, a certification framework that ensures all training data is traceable, ethically sourced, and compliant with regulatory standards. This initiative aims to set a new benchmark for transparency in AI development. Companies that rely on AI-driven decision-making need to trust the quality of their data, and DataSum provides a structured way to verify that datasets meet the highest industry standards.

“Our growth has been driven by the increasing demand for structured, high-quality datasets for AI applications,” said Agrawal. “We remain focused on providing data solutions that enable AI systems to be more accurate, efficient, and aligned with ethical standards.”

Cogito Tech’s influence extends across multiple industries. Its labeled datasets help AI detect diseases from medical images more accurately in healthcare. In finance, its work supports fraud detection systems by improving risk assessment models. In autonomous vehicles, its data helps AI-powered systems better interpret real-world environments, enhancing safety and reliability.

Cogito Tech is expanding into new markets and building stronger partnerships with AI researchers and industry partners. The team is doubling down on its data certification framework, ensuring transparency and ethical AI development stay at the forefront. By constantly refining its processes, the company stays ahead in a fast-moving industry where high-quality, responsibly sourced data is more important than ever.

Cogito Tech is a Managed [AI] Data Developer. With over a decade of experience, its services combine industry-focused data development with compliance consulting. The company has worked with over 1,000 companies including Medtronic, Siemens, Verizon, Merck, Unilever, OpenAI, and Amazon. Through its global Innovation Hubs, the company recruits specialized talent worldwide to provide accurate, compliant, and multilingual data solutions. Cogito’s DataSum certification framework ensures transparency and ethical sourcing of AI training data.

