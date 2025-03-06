Research Frontiers Reports 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, March 6, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Replay: Available on Friday, March 7, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
   

Key Comments:

1.Revenue Growth in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets

Research Frontiers royalty income increased by 47% in 2024 to $1,335,531 compared to $909,598 in 2023. This revenue growth primarily came from double-digit percentage gains in royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets.

2.Expansion of Product Pipeline.

2024 marked the growth in use of SPD-SmartGlass in the Ferrari Purosangue and multiple McLaren car models, as well as the introduction towards the end of 2024 of the Cadillac Celestiq. Commercial airlines have begun to put SPD in their cabin windows, most notably in both Boeing and Airbus aircraft, as decision making has moved from the OEMs to their airline customers. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. The Company anticipates multiple new car models featuring SPD-SmartGlass technology in 2025 from OEMs in various regions of the world.

3.Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability.

Expenses decreased by over $165,000 (-6%) in 2024 compared to 2023. As a result of these efficiencies, combined with rising revenue, this reduced the Company’s net loss to $1,311,382 ($0.04 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was $596,982, (31%) lower than the net loss of $1,908,364 ($0.06 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.0 million, and working capital of $2.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
  

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2024 and 2023

  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
Assets      
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,994,186  $2,475,958 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively  658,213   1,003,404 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  93,490   96,784 
Total current assets  2,745,889   3,576,146 
         
Fixed assets, net  15,052   39,598 
Operating lease ROU assets  1,222,640   178,715 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $4,039,647  $3,850,525 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $129,875  $212,359 
Accounts payable  85,825   50,880 
Accrued expenses  53,327   14,192 
Total current liabilities  269,027   277,431 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  1,166,285   55,363 
Total liabilities  1,435,312   332,794 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023  3,365   3,351 
Additional paid-in capital  128,177,193   127,779,221 
Accumulated deficit  (125,576,223)  (124,264,841)
Total shareholders’ equity  2,604,335   3,517,731 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $4,039,647  $3,850,525 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

  2024  2023 
       
Fee income $1,335,531  $909,598 
         
Operating expenses  2,207,397   2,359,634 
Research and development  570,007   583,266 
Total expenses  2,777,404   2,942,900 
         
Operating loss  (1,441,873)  (2,033,302)
         
Net investment income  95,339   124,938 
Other income  35,152   - 
         
Net loss $(1,311,382) $(1,908,364)
         
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.04) $(0.06)
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  33,520,904   33,453,627 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid-in		  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, December 31, 2022  33,150,396  $3,315  $127,150,027  $(122,356,477) $4,796,865 
Exercise of warrants  358,891   36   484,466   -   484,502 
Share-based compensation  -   -   144,728   -   144,728 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,908,364)  (1,908,364)
Balance, December 31, 2023  33,509,287   3,351   127,779,221   (124,264,841)  3,517,731 
                     
Exercise of options  8,500   1   8,669   -   8,670 
Share-based compensation  -   -   89,316   -   89,316 
Issuance of common stock and warrants  130,434   13   299,987   -   300,000 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,311,382)  (1,311,382)
Balance, December 31, 2024  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,177,193  $(125,576,223) $2,604,335 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,311,382) $(1,908,364)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  26,169   27,348 
Realized gain on marketable securities  -   (57,149)
Share-based compensation  89,316   144,728 
Credit loss expense  25,001   95,000 
ROU asset amortization  237,394   144,794 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  320,190   (508,805)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  3,294   4,189 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  74,080   (40,386)
Operating lease liability  (252,881)  (196,406)
Net cash used in operating activities  (788,819)  (2,295,051)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (1,623)  (1,558)
Purchases of marketable securities  -   (5,434,386)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities  -   5,491,535 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (1,623)  55,591 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants  8,670   484,502 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants  300,000   - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  308,670   484,502 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (481,772)  (1,754,958)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  2,475,958   4,230,916 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $1,994,186  $2,475,958 
         
Supplemental disclosure of noncash items:        
Operating lease assets obtained for operating lease liabilities $1,281,319  $- 

