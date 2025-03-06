Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q4 and Year-End 2024 Results

 | Source: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the “Company” or “Silvercrest”) today reported the results of its operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Business Update

Silvercrest concluded 2024 with strong new client organic flows due to new strategic investments made over the past year that are already bearing fruit. The firm garnered $1.4 billion in Q4 and $1.5 billion during 2024 in new client assets under management (“AUM”) inflows, the best year for new organic client inflows since 2015. The fourth quarter was primarily bolstered by winning a successful seed investment in our new Global Value Equity strategy of $1.3 billion USD ($2.0 billion AUD) in partnership with CBUS, one of Australia's largest superannuation funds. The increases during the quarter bode well for future revenue, and we remain highly optimistic about securing more significant organic net flows over the course of 2025 to increase our return on invested capital.

Total AUM as of year-end 2024 reached $36.5 billion as of December 31, 2024, up 9.6% from $33.3 billion at year-end 2023. Discretionary AUM, which drives revenue, rose 6.4% to $23.3 billion from $21.9 billion. Overall, total asset flows and market increases were a net positive for the firm and will drive an increase in future revenue. Revenue for the year increased 5.3% to $123.7 million from $117.4 million, with Q4 revenue up 12.0% over Q4 2023, to $32.0 million from $28.5 million.

Strategically, in addition to building the firm’s new Global Value Equity strategy, we have hired business development and market leads in Atlanta and Singapore. We have our full MAS license for doing business in Singapore. With significant European assets and growth opportunities, we will be pursuing more initiatives to better highlight Silvercrest in both the institutional and wealth markets. The firm also has invested in talent across the firm to drive new growth and successfully transition the business toward the next generation.

Silvercrest developed new and stronger institutional consulting relationships during 2024, with new investment opportunities to develop our strategies. Our pipeline remains robust. As a result, we are optimistic about securing significant new organic flows. Importantly, the firm’s pipeline does not yet include mandates for our new Global Value Equity strategy which has a high capacity for significant new assets. We have worked hard over the past year to build the infrastructure, team, and strategy while undertaking business development. As with our third-quarter call, we envision more positive AUM flows and resulting revenue increases.

As I have discussed throughout the past year, Silvercrest has never had more business opportunities. Those initiatives are beginning to bear results. We have made and will continue to make investments to drive future growth in the business. We expect to make more hires to complement our outstanding professional team to drive that future growth. Silvercrest continues to accrue a higher interim percentage of revenue for compensation for this purpose, and, as mentioned, we will continue to adjust compensation accruals to match these important investments in the business and will keep you informed of our plans and the progress of these investments.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Total AUM of $36.5 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $23.3 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $13.2 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Revenue of $32.0 million.
  • U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $2.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.17.
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”)1 of $5.1 million.
  • Adjusted net income1 of $2.9 million.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1,2 of $0.21 and $0.20, respectively.

The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) financial measures and AUM.

  
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		  For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,		 
(in thousands except as indicated) 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue $31,962  $28,542  $123,651  $117,410 
Income (loss) before other income (expense), net $1,957  $(969) $17,627  $18,819 
Net income (loss) $2,684  $(642) $15,709  $15,183 
Net income (loss) margin  8.4%  (2.2)%  12.7%  12.9%
Net income (loss) attributable to Silvercrest $1,618  $(411) $9,535  $9,094 
Net income (loss) per basic share $0.17  $(0.05) $1.00  $0.96 
Net income (loss) per diluted share $0.17  $(0.04) $1.00  $0.96 
Adjusted EBITDA1 $5,070  $2,581  $26,101  $26,878 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1  15.9%  9.0%  21.1%  22.9%
Adjusted net income1 $2,861  $1,049  $15,782  $16,104 
Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2 $0.21  $0.08  $1.15  $1.16 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2 $0.20  $0.07  $1.10  $1.12 
Assets under management at period end (billions) $36.5  $33.3  $36.5  $33.3 
Average assets under management (billions)3 $35.0  $32.3  $34.9  $31.1 
Discretionary assets under management (billions) $23.3  $21.9  $23.3  $21.9 


___________________
1Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 3 and 4.

2Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period.

3We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.


AUM at $36.5 Billion

Silvercrest’s discretionary assets under management increased by $1.4 billion, or 6.4%, to $23.3 billion at December 31, 2024, from $21.9 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $2.1 billion partially offset by net client outflows of $0.7 billion. Silvercrest’s total AUM increased by $3.2 billion, or 9.6%, to $36.5 billion at December 31, 2024, from $33.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $3.8 billion partially offset by net client outflows of $0.6 billion.

Silvercrest’s discretionary assets under management increased by $0.7 billion, or 3.1%, to $23.3 billion at December 31, 2024, from $22.6 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to net client inflows of $0.9 billion partially offset by market depreciation of $0.2 billion. Silvercrest’s total AUM increased by $1.4 billion, or 4.0%, to $36.5 billion at December 31, 2024, from $35.1 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $0.5 billion and net client inflows of $0.9 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue increased by $3.4 million, or 12.0%, to $32.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $28.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by net client inflows in discretionary assets under management partially offset by market depreciation.

Total expenses increased by $0.5 million, or 1.7%, to $30.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $29.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $0.8 million, or 3.4%, to $21.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $22.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in bonuses of $1.7 million, partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits of $0.9 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff. General and administrative expenses increased by $1.3 million, or 18.5%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This was primarily attributable to increases in portfolio and systems expense of $0.5 million, office expense of $0.2 million, recruiting costs of $0.1 million and professional fees of $0.5 million.

Consolidated net income was $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to consolidated net loss of $0.6 million for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $1.6 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $2.9 million, or $0.21 per adjusted basic share and $0.20 per adjusted diluted share,2 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $5.1 million, or 15.9% of revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $2.6 million or 9.0% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue increased by $6.2 million, or 5.3%, to $123.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $117.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by market appreciation in discretionary assets under management partially offset by net client outflows.

Total expenses increased by $7.4 million, or 7.5%, to $106.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $98.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $4.0 million, or 5.6%, to $76.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $72.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in equity based compensation expense of $0.3 million due to an increase in the number of unvested restricted stock units and unvested non-qualified stock options outstanding, an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $2.5 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff and an increase in the accrual for bonuses of $1.2 million. General and administrative expenses increased by $3.4 million, or 13.1%, to $29.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $26.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees of $1.1 million, portfolio and systems expenses of $0.8 million, occupancy and related costs of $0.3 million, trading errors of $0.3 million, recruiting expenses of $0.3 million, travel and entertainment expenses of $0.2 million, depreciation and amortization of $0.1 million, office expense of $0.1 million, publications and subscriptions costs of $0.1 million and sub-advisory and referral fees of $0.1 million. 

Consolidated net income was $15.7 million, or 12.7% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to consolidated net income of $15.2 million, or 12.9% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $9.5 million, or $1.00 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $15.8 million, or $1.15 per adjusted basic share and $1.10 per adjusted diluted share,2 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.1 million, or 21.1% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $26.9 million, or 22.9% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $68.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $70.3 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, there was nothing outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s total equity was $80.7 million at December 31, 2024. We had 9,376,280 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,373,315 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at December 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  • EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

  • We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

  • Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our principals, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on March 7, 2025, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. Hosting the call will be Richard R. Hough III, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Scott A. Gerard, Chief Financial Officer. Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-836-8743 or for international listeners the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-5723. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.silvercrestgroup.com. An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: incurrence of net losses; fluctuations in quarterly and annual results; adverse economic or market conditions; our expectations with respect to future levels of assets under management, inflows and outflows; our ability to retain clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our particular choices with regard to investment strategies employed; our ability to hire and retain qualified investment professionals; the cost of complying with current and future regulation coupled with the cost of defending ourselves from related investigations or litigation; failure of our operational safeguards against breaches in data security, privacy, conflicts of interest or employee misconduct; our expected tax rate; our expectations with respect to deferred tax assets, adverse economic or market conditions; incurrence of net losses; adverse effects of management focusing on implementation of a growth strategy; failure to develop and maintain the Silvercrest brand; and other factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is accessible on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Contact: Richard Hough
212-649-0601
rhough@silvercrestgroup.com

 
Exhibit 1
 
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)
 
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  (Unaudited)    
Revenue      
Management and advisory fees $119,316  $112,794 
Family office services  4,335   4,616 
Total revenue  123,651   117,410 
Expenses      
Compensation and benefits  76,663   72,619 
General and administrative  29,361   25,972 
Total expenses  106,024   98,591 
Income before other (expense) income, net  17,627   18,819 
Other (expense) income, net      
Other (expense) income, net  203   76 
Interest income  1,432   946 
Interest expense  (144)  (421)
Equity income from investments  1,154   73 
Total other (expense) income, net  2,645   674 
Income before provision for income taxes  20,272   19,493 
Provision for income taxes  (4,563)  (4,310)
Net income  15,709   15,183 
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests  (6,174)  (6,089)
Net income attributable to Silvercrest $9,535  $9,094 
Net income per share:      
Basic $1.00  $0.96 
Diluted $1.00  $0.96 
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  9,495,375   9,431,404 
Diluted  9,532,525   9,464,339 


 
Exhibit 2
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)
 
  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  (Unaudited)    
Revenue      
Management and advisory fees $30,871  $27,349 
Family office services  1,091   1,193 
Total revenue  31,962   28,542 
Expenses      
Compensation and benefits  21,903   22,674 
General and administrative  8,102   6,837 
Total expenses  30,005   29,511 
Income (loss) income before other income (expense), net  1,957   (969)
Other income (expense), net      
Other income (expense), net  178   45 
Interest income  422   525 
Interest expense  (49)  (107)
Equity income from investments  1,154   73 
Total other income (expense), net  1,705   536 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  3,662   (433)
Provision for income taxes  (978)  (209)
Net income (loss)  2,684   (642)
Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (1,066)  231 
Net income (loss) attributable to Silvercrest $1,618  $(411)
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $0.17  $(0.05)
Diluted $0.17  $(0.04)
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  9,450,344   9,368,579 
Diluted  9,487,453   9,368,579 


 
Exhibit 3
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) Adjusted EBITDA Measure
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)
 
Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		  For the Year
Ended December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:            
Net (loss) income $2,684  $(642) $15,709  $15,183 
Provision for income taxes  978   209   4,563   4,310 
Delaware Franchise Tax  50   50   200   200 
Interest expense  49   107   144   421 
Interest income  (422)  (525)  (1,432)  (946)
Depreciation and amortization  1,035   1,002   4,146   4,014 
Equity-based compensation  542   580   1,916   1,627 
Other adjustments (A)  154   1,800   855   2,069 
Adjusted EBITDA $5,070  $2,581  $26,101  $26,878 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  15.9%  9.0%  21.1%  22.9%


(A) Other adjustments consist of the following:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
Acquisition costs (a) $   $   $   $5 
Severance  140    52    393    71 
Other (b)  14    1,748    462    1,993 
Total other adjustments $154   $1,800   $855   $2,069 


(a)For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, represents professional fees of $5 related to the acquisition of Cortina.

(b)For the three months ended December 31, 2024, represents a Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment of ($78), an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, software implementation costs of $4, professional fees related to a transfer pricing project of $27 and data conversion costs of $13. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, represents a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of $12, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $192 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, a Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment of ($78), sign on bonuses paid to certain employees of $188, professional fees of $53 related to a transfer pricing project, legal fees of $46, data conversion costs of $27 and software implementation costs of $22. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, represents a variable compensation payment of $1,667 related to the difference between the number of non-qualified stock options granted to an existing Class B unit holder as determined using the Black-Scholes method inclusive and exclusive of the expected annual dividend yield input, a Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment of ($38), an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, software implementation costs of $7, a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of $24, professional fees related to a transfer pricing project of $37 and legal fees related to the startup of a fund of $2. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, represents a variable compensation payment of $1,667 related to the difference between the number of non-qualified stock options granted to an existing Class B unit holder as determined using the Black-Scholes method inclusive and exclusive of the expected annual dividend yield input,  a Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment of $2, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $192 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, moving costs of $35, software implementation costs of $35, professional fees related to a transfer pricing project of $37, legal fees related to the startup of a fund of $2, a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of $24 and a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($2).


 
Exhibit 4
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (“Adjusted”)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted)
 
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:            
Net income (loss) $2,684  $(642) $15,709  $15,183 
Consolidated GAAP Provision for income taxes  978   209   4,563   4,310 
Delaware Franchise Tax  50   50   200   200 
Other adjustments (A)  154   1,800   855   2,069 
Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes  3,866   1,417   21,327   21,762 
Adjusted provision for income taxes:            
Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax rate)  (1,005)  (368)  (5,545)  (5,658)
             
Adjusted net income $2,861  $1,049  $15,782  $16,104 
             
GAAP net income (loss) per share (B):            
Basic $0.17  $(0.05) $1.00  $0.96 
Diluted $0.17  $(0.04) $1.00  $0.96 
             
Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B):            
Basic $0.21  $0.08  $1.15  $1.16 
Diluted $0.20  $0.07  $1.10  $1.12 
             
Shares/units outstanding:            
Basic Class A shares outstanding  9,376   9,479   9,376   9,479 
Basic Class B shares/units outstanding  4,373   4,431   4,373   4,431 
Total basic shares/units outstanding  13,750   13,910   13,750   13,910 
             
Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C)  9,413   9,515   9,413   9,515 
Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D)  4,945   4,820   4,945   4,820 
Total diluted shares/units outstanding  14,358   14,335   14,358   14,335 


(A)See A in Exhibit 3.

(B)GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A stockholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

(C)Includes 37,109 and 35,554 unvested restricted stock units at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(D)Includes 205,079 and 240,998 unvested restricted stock units at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 366,293 and 147,506 unvested non-qualified options at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
Exhibit 5
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited and in thousands)
 
  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $68,611  $70,301 
Investments  1,354   219 
Receivables, net  12,225   9,526 
Due from Silvercrest Funds  945   558 
Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net  7,387   7,422 
Goodwill  63,675   63,675 
Operating lease assets  16,032   19,612 
Finance lease assets  254   330 
Intangible assets, net  16,644   18,933 
Deferred tax asset  4,220   5,034 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  3,085   3,964 
Total assets $194,432  $199,574 
Liabilities and Equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,953  $1,990 
Accrued compensation  39,865   37,371 
Borrowings under credit facility     2,719 
Operating lease liabilities  22,270   26,277 
Finance lease liabilities  262   336 
Deferred tax and other liabilities  10,389   9,071 
Total liabilities  74,739   77,764 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)      
Equity      
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding      
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,450,559
and 9,376,280 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024;
10,287,452 and 9,478,997 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2023		  104   103 
Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,373,315
and 4,431,105 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively		  42   43 
Additional Paid-In Capital  56,369   55,809 
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,074,279 and 808,455 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively  (19,728)  (15,057)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (43)  (12)
Retained earnings  43,953   41,851 
Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s equity  80,697   82,737 
Non-controlling interests  38,996   39,073 
Total equity  119,693   121,810 
Total liabilities and equity $194,432  $199,574 


 
Exhibit 6
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Total Assets Under Management
(Unaudited and in billions)
 
Total Assets Under Management:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  % Change from December 31, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Beginning assets under management $35.1  $31.2   12.5%
          
Gross client inflows  2.2   0.9   144.4%
Gross client outflows  (1.3)  (1.3)  0.0%
Net client flows  0.9   (0.4)  325.0%
          
Market appreciation  0.5   2.5   -80.0%
Ending assets under management $36.5  $33.3   9.6%


  Year Ended
December 31,		  % Change from December 31, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Beginning assets under management $33.3  $28.9   15.2%
          
Gross client inflows  5.1   5.4   -5.6%
Gross client outflows  (5.7)  (4.8)  18.8%
Net client flows  (0.6)  0.6   -200.0%
          
Market appreciation  3.8   3.8   0.0%
Ending assets under management $36.5  $33.3   9.6%


 
Exhibit 7
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Discretionary Assets Under Management
(Unaudited and in billions)
 
Discretionary Assets Under Management:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  % Change from December 31, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Beginning assets under management $22.6  $20.5   10.2%
          
Gross client inflows  1.8   0.7   157.1%
Gross client outflows  (0.9)  (1.1)  -18.2%
Net client flows  0.9   (0.4)  325.0%
          
Market (depreciation) appreciation  (0.2)  1.8   -111.1%
Ending assets under management $23.3  $21.9   6.4%


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  % Change from December 31, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Beginning assets under management $21.9  $20.9   4.8%
          
Gross client inflows  3.9   3.0   30.0%
Gross client outflows  (4.6)  (4.1)  12.2%
Net client flows  (0.7)  (1.1)  36.4%
          
Market appreciation  2.1   2.1   0.0%
Ending assets under management $23.3  $21.9   6.4%


Exhibit 8
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management
(Unaudited and in billions)
 
Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  % Change from December 31, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Beginning assets under management $12.5  $10.7   16.8%
          
Gross client inflows  0.4   0.2   100.0%
Gross client outflows  (0.4)  (0.2)  100.0%
Net client flows        0.0%
          
Market appreciation  0.7   0.7   0.0%
Ending assets under management $13.2  $11.4   15.8%


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  % Change from December 31, 
  2024  2023  2023 
Beginning assets under management $11.4  $8.0   42.5%
          
Gross client inflows  1.2   2.4   -50.0%
Gross client outflows  (1.1)  (0.7)  57.1%
Net client flows  0.1   1.7   -94.1%
          
Market appreciation  1.7   1.7   0.0%
Ending assets under management $13.2  $11.4   15.8%


 
Exhibit 9
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Assets Under Management
(Unaudited and in billions)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023 
Total AUM as of September 30, $35.088  $31.187 
Discretionary AUM:      
Total Discretionary AUM as of September 30, $22.639  $20.462 
New client accounts/assets (1)  1.370   0.188 
Closed accounts (2)  (0.011)  (0.103)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3)  (0.458)  (0.479)
Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4)  (0.012)  (0.002)
Market appreciation  (0.209)  1.819 
Change to Discretionary AUM  0.680   1.423 
Total Discretionary AUM at December 31,  23.319   21.885 
Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5)  0.687   0.671 
Total AUM as of December 31, $36.455  $33.281 


  
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023 
Total AUM as of January 1, $33.281  $28.905 
Discretionary AUM:      
Total Discretionary AUM as of January 1, $21.885  $20.851 
New client accounts/assets (1)  1.549   0.339 
Closed accounts (2)  (0.527)  (0.202)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3)  (1.714)  (1.272)
Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4)  (0.018)  (0.032)
Market (depreciation)/appreciation  2.144   2.201 
Change to Discretionary AUM  1.434   1.034 
Total Discretionary AUM at December 31,  23.319   21.885 
Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5)  1.740   3.342 
Total AUM as of December 31, $36.455  $33.281 


(1)Represents new account flows from both new and existing client relationships.
(2)Represents closed accounts of existing client relationships and those that terminated.
(3)Represents periodic cash flows related to existing accounts.
(4)Represents client assets that converted to Discretionary AUM from Non-Discretionary AUM.
(5)Represents the net change to Non-Discretionary AUM.


 
Exhibit 10
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Equity Investment Strategy Composite Performance1, 2
As of December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
 
PROPRIETARY EQUITY PERFORMANCE 1, 2 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE 
  INCEPTION 1-YEAR  3-YEAR  5-YEAR  7-YEAR  INCEPTION 
Large Cap Value Composite 4/1/02  16.3   5.1   10.8   10.6   9.7 
Russell 1000 Value Index    14.4   5.6   8.7   8.4   7.9 
                  
Small Cap Value Composite 4/1/02  10.1   4.3   8.8   7.1   10.3 
Russell 2000 Value Index    8.1   1.9   7.3   6.1   7.9 
                  
Smid Cap Value Composite 10/1/05  15.7   2.6   7.6   7.0   9.5 
Russell 2500 Value Index    11.0   3.8   8.4   7.2   7.8 
                  
Multi Cap Value Composite 7/1/02  16.1   2.6   9.2   8.5   9.7 
Russell 3000 Value Index    14.0   5.4   8.6   8.3   8.4 
                  
Equity Income Composite 12/1/03  10.4   3.1   6.7   7.4   10.8 
Russell 3000 Value Index    14.0   5.4   8.6   8.3   8.5 
                  
Focused Value Composite 9/1/04  16.7   (0.2)  5.6   5.4   9.4 
Russell 3000 Value Index    14.0   5.4   8.6   8.3   8.3 
                  
Small Cap Opportunity Composite 7/1/04  14.9   4.5   10.3   10.1   11.0 
Russell 2000 Index    11.5   1.2   7.4   6.9   8.1 
                  
Small Cap Growth Composite 7/1/04  13.6   (2.9)  11.1   11.8   10.6 
Russell 2000 Growth Index    15.2   0.2   6.9   7.2   8.5 
                  
Smid Cap Growth Composite 1/1/06  20.9   (3.2)  12.6   14.2   11.1 
Russell 2500 Growth Index    13.9   0.0   8.1   8.8   9.5 


1Returns are based upon a time weighted rate of return of various fully discretionary equity portfolios with similar investment objectives, strategies and policies and other relevant criteria managed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (“SAMG LLC”), a subsidiary of Silvercrest. Performance results are gross of fees and net of commission charges. An investor’s actual return will be reduced by the advisory fees and any other expenses it may incur in the management of the investment advisory account. SAMG LLC’s standard advisory fees are described in Part 2 of its Form ADV. Actual fees and expenses will vary depending on a variety of factors, including the size of a particular account. Returns greater than one year are shown as annualized compounded returns and include gains and accrued income and reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This piece contains no recommendations to buy or sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities or investment services or adopt any investment position. This piece is not intended to constitute investment advice and is based upon conditions in place during the period noted. Market and economic views are subject to change without notice and may be untimely when presented here. Readers are advised not to infer or assume that any securities, sectors or markets described were or will be profitable. SAMG LLC is an independent investment advisory and financial services firm created to meet the investment and administrative needs of individuals with substantial assets and select institutional investors. SAMG LLC claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®).

2The market indices used to compare to the performance of Silvercrest’s strategies are as follows:

 The Russell 1000 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 1000 largest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 1000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 1000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.

 The Russell 2000 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 2000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 2000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 2000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.

 The Russell 2500 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 2500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 2500 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 2000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.

 The Russell 3000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures those Russell 3000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.