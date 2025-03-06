Global-e to Host 2025 Investor Day

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced it will host its 2025 Investor Day on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website after the event.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

