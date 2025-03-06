Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2024

Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.15 +67% y-y and Adjusted EPS of $0.13 +550% y-y

Q4 increased profitability with Net Income +69% y-y and Adjusted EBITDA +30% y-y

Q4 eight shop openings and 29 additional franchise shop commitments in the fourth quarter

CHICAGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB ), (“Potbelly” or the “Company”) the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended December 29, 2024 which included 13 and 52 weeks, respectively. The comparable prior-year periods in 2023 included 14 weeks in Q4 and 53 weeks for the fiscal year.

Key highlights for the quarter ended December 29, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023:

Average Weekly Sales (AWS) increased 1.1% to $25,230 compared to $24,960.

Company-operated same-store sales in the fourth quarter increased 0.3% compared to a 6.3% increase in the prior year.

Total revenues decreased by $9.1 million or 7.3% to $116.6 million compared to $125.7 million, driven by the impact of the 53 rd week in 2023 and last year’s refranchising, which included the sale of 34 company shops since Q2 2023.

week in 2023 and last year’s refranchising, which included the sale of 34 company shops since Q2 2023. GAAP net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $4.6 million compared to $2.7 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.15 compared to $0.09.

Adjusted net income 1 attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $3.9 million compared to $0.7 million. Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.13 compared to $0.02.

attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $3.9 million compared to $0.7 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13 compared to $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 30.0% to $9.7 million compared to $7.5 million.

Key highlights for the year ended December 29, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023:

Average Weekly Sales (AWS) increased 0.5% to $25,120 compared to $24,990.

Company-operated same-store sales for the full year 2024 decreased 0.3% compared to an increase of 12.0% in the prior year.

Total revenues decreased by $28.8 million or 5.9% to $462.6 million compared to $491.4 million, driven by the impact of the 53 rd week in 2023 and last year’s refranchising, which included the sale of 34 company shops since Q2 2023.

week in 2023 and last year’s refranchising, which included the sale of 34 company shops since Q2 2023. GAAP net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $40.3 million compared to $5.1 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.31 compared to $0.17. These increases were inclusive of a $35.3 million income tax benefit for the release of the Company’s tax valuation allowance.

Adjusted net income 1 attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $9.2 million compared to $4.4 million. Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.30 compared to $0.15.

attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $9.2 million compared to $4.4 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.30 compared to $0.15. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 14.9% to $32.6 million compared to $28.3 million.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the accompanying financial tables below. For a discussion of why we consider them useful, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.



Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation, commented, “We are pleased with what we have accomplished in 2024 as our team did a tremendous job executing against our five-pillar strategy. From re-igniting unit growth with 23 new shop openings and adding 115 shops to our open and committed shop total, to driving a 15% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and developing strong growth drivers with the enhancement of our perks loyalty program and significant menu innovation work, we believe we have taken yet another step toward achieving Potbelly’s long-term growth objectives. As we look ahead, we will continue to drive comp sales growth through menu innovation and investments in customer-facing digital assets, accelerate unit growth with a strong unit development pipeline and modernize our footprint, and exercise smart cost management to further improve profitability. We believe we have positioned Potbelly well for growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Financial Outlook

The company introduces 1Q’25 and updated 2025 guidance below:

1Q’25 Guidance Same Store Sales % Growth (1.5%) to (0.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $3.5M to $4.5M





2025 Guidance Same Store Sales % Growth 1.5% to 2.5% New Unit Growth At least 38 shops Adjusted EBITDA $33M to $34M



Development Update

During the fourth quarter, the Company opened eight Potbelly shops bringing the total number of new shops to 23 through the end of the fourth quarter and three additional locations so far during the first quarter of 2025.

In addition, during the fourth quarter, the Company signed franchise shop commitments for a total of 29 new Potbelly shops, bringing the total number of new franchise shop commitments signed in 2024 to 113. As of December 29, 2024, Potbelly has 727 open and committed shops representing an increase of 18.8% over the fourth quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 48 thousand shares of its common stock for a total of approximately $0.5 million. As of December 29, 2024, the Company had $18.6 million available under its three-year share repurchase program authorized on May 7, 2024.

The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including using trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of common stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this press release:

Revenues – represents net company-operated sandwich shop sales and our franchise royalties and fees. Company-operated sandwich shop sales, net consist of food and beverage sales, net of promotional allowances and employee meals. Franchise royalties and fees consist of royalty income, franchise fee, and other fees collected from franchisees including advertising and rent.

– represents net company-operated sandwich shop sales and our franchise royalties and fees. Company-operated sandwich shop sales, net consist of food and beverage sales, net of promotional allowances and employee meals. Franchise royalties and fees consist of royalty income, franchise fee, and other fees collected from franchisees including advertising and rent. Company-operated same-store sales or same-store traffic – an operating measure that represents the change in year-over-year sales or entrée counts for the comparable company-operated store base open for 15 months or longer. In fiscal years that include a 53 rd week, the last week of the fourth quarter and fiscal year is excluded from the year-over-year comparisons so that the time periods are consistent. In fiscal years that follow a 53-week year, the current period sales are compared to the trailing 52-week sales to compare against the most closely comparable weeks from the prior calendar year.

– an operating measure that represents the change in year-over-year sales or entrée counts for the comparable company-operated store base open for 15 months or longer. In fiscal years that include a 53 week, the last week of the fourth quarter and fiscal year is excluded from the year-over-year comparisons so that the time periods are consistent. In fiscal years that follow a 53-week year, the current period sales are compared to the trailing 52-week sales to compare against the most closely comparable weeks from the prior calendar year. Average Weekly Sales (AWS) – an operating measure that represents the average weekly sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period.

– an operating measure that represents the average weekly sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period. Average Unit Volume (AUV) – an operating measure that represents the average annual sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period.

– an operating measure that represents the average annual sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period. System-wide sales – an operating measure that represents the sum of sales generated by company-operated shops and sales generated by franchised shops, net of all promotional allowances, discounts, and employee meals. Net sales from franchised shops are not included in total revenues. Rather, revenues are limited to the royalties, fees and other income collected from franchisees.

– an operating measure that represents the sum of sales generated by company-operated shops and sales generated by franchised shops, net of all promotional allowances, discounts, and employee meals. Net sales from franchised shops are not included in total revenues. Rather, revenues are limited to the royalties, fees and other income collected from franchisees. EBITDA – a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA – a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes, adjusted to eliminate the impact of other items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying business performance.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes, adjusted to eliminate the impact of other items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying business performance. Shop-level profit (loss) – a non-GAAP measure that represents income (loss) from operations excluding franchise royalties and fees, franchise support, marketing and rent expenses, general and administrative expenses, depreciation expense, pre-opening costs, restructuring costs, loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities and impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment and shop closures.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents income (loss) from operations excluding franchise royalties and fees, franchise support, marketing and rent expenses, general and administrative expenses, depreciation expense, pre-opening costs, restructuring costs, loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities and impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment and shop closures. Shop-level profit (loss) margin – a non-GAAP measure that represents shop-level profit expressed as a percentage of net company-operated sandwich shop sales.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents shop-level profit expressed as a percentage of net company-operated sandwich shop sales. Adjusted net income (loss) – a non-GAAP measure that represents net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring costs, impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment, shop closures, and other items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including the income tax effects of those adjustments and the change in our income tax valuation allowance.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring costs, impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment, shop closures, and other items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including the income tax effects of those adjustments and the change in our income tax valuation allowance. Adjusted diluted EPS – a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of fully dilutive common shares outstanding.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of fully dilutive common shares outstanding. Shop commitments – an operating measure that represents the number of company and franchise shops that are committed to be developed. For franchise shops, a shop development area agreement (SDAA) or standalone franchise agreement represents a commitment. For company shops, a commitment is made through a good faith combination of business decision-making and capital allocation needed to develop and operate a new shop location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Within this press release, we make reference to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net income, shop-level profit, shop-level profit margin, and company-operated shop sales and total revenue excluding the 53rd week and refranchising which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in that they provide for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate the Company’s performance and in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges and other items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters and which we do not believe are reflective of underlying business performance. Management uses shop-level profit and shop-level profit margin as key metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our shops, to evaluate our shop performance across periods and to evaluate our shop financial performance against our competitors. Company-operated shop sales and total revenue excluding the 53rd week and refranchising excludes the impact of one additional week for fiscal year 2023, as well as both shop sales and franchise revenue for all shops that were refranchised during 2023 and 2024. Management believes these adjustments provide better comparability of results to the prior period.

Accordingly, the Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, is a useful financial analysis tool that can assist investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance and underlying prospects. This analysis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. This analysis, as well as the other information in this press release, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and footnotes contained in the documents that the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures.” Because the Company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the Company's reported earnings in future periods, the Company is not providing a reconciliation for the 2024 guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent the Company’s expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “strives,” “goal,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects” or “anticipates” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release may include, among others, statements relating to our (i) future financial position and results of operations, (ii) our strategies for improving profitability, (iii) 1Q’25 and full year 2025 outlook and guidance and (iv) our long-term growth objectives.

By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement, due to reasons including, but not limited to, risks related to compliance with our Credit Agreement covenants and the future availability of credit; competition; general economic conditions; labor; demographic trends; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy; the success of our initiatives to increase sales and traffic; our shift to a more franchised business model; changes in commodity, energy and other costs; changes in consumer preferences; our ability to attract and retain qualified management and employees; the success of independent franchisees; consumer reaction to industry-related public health issues and perceptions of food safety; our ability to expand into new markets; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to grow our digital business; reputational and brand issues; security breaches; the price and availability of commodities; failure of our marketing efforts; consumer confidence and spending patterns; and weather conditions. In addition, there may be other factors of which we are presently unaware or that we currently deem immaterial that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the results referenced in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations are reasonable, we may not achieve our plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other risk factors described from time to time in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings, all of which are available on our website at www.potbelly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Margin Analysis – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29,

2024 % of

Revenue Dec 31,

2023 % of

Revenue Dec 29,

2024 % of

Revenue Dec 31,

2023 % of

Revenue Revenues Sandwich shop sales, net $ 112,283 96.3 % $ 122,251 97.2 % $ 446,165 96.4 % $ 482,246 98.1 % Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,345 3.7 3,498 2.8 16,433 3.6 9,163 1.9 Total revenues 116,628 100.0 125,749 100.0 462,598 100.0 491,409 100.0 Expenses (Percentages stated as a percent of sandwich shop sales, net) Sandwich shop operating expenses, excluding depreciation Food, beverage and packaging costs 29,997 26.7 33,302 27.2 120,042 26.9 133,726 27.7 Labor and related expenses 32,412 28.9 35,188 28.8 129,252 29.0 143,744 29.8 Occupancy expenses 12,096 10.8 12,839 10.5 48,156 10.8 51,885 10.8 Other operating expenses 19,806 17.6 21,677 17.7 81,154 18.2 84,363 17.5 (Percentages stated as a percent of total revenues) Franchise support, rent and marketing expenses 3,153 2.7 2,382 1.9 11,486 2.5 5,741 1.2 General and administrative expenses 12,958 11.1 14,938 11.9 46,968 10.2 48,496 9.9 Depreciation expense 3,406 2.9 3,236 2.6 12,669 2.7 12,138 2.5 Pre-opening costs 9 NM 1 NM 160 NM 115 NM Loss (gain) on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities 301 0.3 (3,215 ) (2.6 ) 462 NM (2,142 ) (0.4 ) Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures (13 ) NM 1,177 0.9 1,257 0.3 3,338 0.7 Total expenses 114,125 97.9 121,524 96.6 451,606 97.6 481,403 98.0 Income from operations 2,503 2.1 4,225 3.4 10,992 2.4 10,006 2.0 Interest expense, net 122 0.1 750 0.6 829 0.2 3,281 0.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — NM — NM 2,376 0.5 239 NM Income before income taxes 2,381 2.0 3,475 2.8 7,787 1.7 6,486 1.3 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,625 ) (2.3 ) 723 0.6 (33,545 ) (7.3 ) 909 0.2 Net income 5,006 4.3 2,752 2.2 41,332 9.0 5,577 1.1 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 392 0.3 16 NM 1,038 0.2 458 NM Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation $ 4,614 4.0 % $ 2,736 2.2 % $ 40,294 8.8 % $ 5,119 1.0 % Net income per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 1.35 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 1.31 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,937 29,360 29,838 29,201 Diluted 30,651 30,191 30,720 30,088 ____________________________ "NM" - Amount is not meaningful





Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except par value data)

Dec 29,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,663 $ 33,788 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $22 and $26 as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 9,765 7,960 Inventories 3,744 3,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,882 7,828 Assets classified as held-for-sale 147 — Total current assets $ 33,201 $ 53,092 Property and equipment, net 50,533 45,087 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 133,207 144,390 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 3,404 3,404 Goodwill 2,049 2,056 Restricted cash 815 749 Deferred tax assets 33,816 — Deferred expenses, net and other assets 6,121 3,681 Total assets $ 263,146 $ 252,460 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,552 $ 9,927 Accrued expenses 32,872 35,377 Short-term operating lease liabilities 22,809 24,525 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,250 Total current liabilities 65,233 71,078 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,000 19,168 Long-term operating lease liabilities 127,929 142,050 Other long-term liabilities 8,036 6,070 Total liabilities 205,198 238,367 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value—authorized 200,000 shares; outstanding 29,893 and 29,364 shares as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 398 389 Warrants 1,745 2,219 Additional paid-in-capital 470,085 462,583 Treasury stock, held at cost, 10,445 and 10,077 shares as of December 29, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively (120,338 ) (116,701 ) Accumulated deficit (293,503 ) (333,797 ) Total stockholders’ equity 58,387 14,693 Non-controlling interest (439 ) (600 ) Total equity 57,948 14,093 Total liabilities and equity $ 263,146 $ 252,460





Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year 2024 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,332 $ 5,577 $ 4,711 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 12,669 12,138 11,890 Noncash lease expense 24,317 25,814 25,792 Deferred income tax (34,091 ) — 18 Stock-based compensation expense 5,728 5,450 3,265 Asset impairment, shop closure and disposal of property and equipment (136 ) 1,058 3,651 Loss (gain) on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities 462 (2,202 ) — Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 2,376 224 (10,191 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 234 482 270 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,826 ) (1,580 ) (387 ) Inventories (269 ) 177 (499 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,747 ) (3,989 ) (520 ) Accounts payable (622 ) (1,025 ) 2,239 Operating lease liabilities (27,887 ) (30,721 ) (27,984 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (877 ) 8,086 221 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,663 19,488 12,476 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (19,284 ) (17,053 ) (8,426 ) Proceeds from sales of refranchised shops 373 6,282 — Other investing activities (171 ) — — Net cash used in investing activities (19,082 ) (10,771 ) (8,426 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under Revolving Facility 11,500 — — Borrowings under Term Loan — 25,000 — Borrowings under Former Credit Facility — 14,600 39,050 Repayments under Revolving Facility (7,500 ) — — Repayments under Term Loan (22,827 ) — — Repayments under Former Credit Facility — (23,150 ) (40,350 ) Principal payments made for Term Loan — (2,838 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (623 ) (2,205 ) (196 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,309 961 — Employee taxes on certain stock-based payment arrangements (2,229 ) (1,312 ) (813 ) Contributions from non-controlling interest 303 — — Distributions to non-controlling interest (1,180 ) (854 ) (475 ) Treasury Stock repurchase (1,393 ) — — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,640 ) 10,202 (2,784 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (22,059 ) 18,918 1,266 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 34,537 15,619 14,353 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,478 $ 34,537 $ 15,619 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid 784 278 139 Interest paid 715 3,483 936 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid liability for purchases of property and equipment 1,239 1,008 778 Unpaid liability for employee taxes on certain stock-based payment arrangements 16 13 15





Potbelly Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation, as reported $ 4,614 $ 2,736 $ 40,294 $ 5,119 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) (13 ) 1,177 1,257 3,338 Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) — — 2,376 239 Loss (gain) on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 301 (3,215 ) 462 (2,142 ) Legal settlements(4) 1,764 — 1,764 — Strategic initiatives(5) 716 — 716 — Total adjustments before income tax 2,768 (2,037 ) 6,575 1,435 Income tax adjustments(6) (3,477 ) 25 (37,709 ) (2,135 ) Total adjustments after income tax (709 ) (2,012 ) (31,134 ) (700 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation $ 3,905 $ 724 $ 9,160 $ 4,420 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.31 $ 0.15 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.15 Shares used in computing adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share: Basic 29,937 29,360 29,838 29,201 Diluted 30,651 30,191 30,720 30,088





For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation, as reported $ 4,614 $ 2,736 $ 40,294 $ 5,119 Depreciation expense 3,406 3,236 12,669 12,138 Interest expense, net 122 750 829 3,281 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,625 ) 723 (33,545 ) 909 EBITDA $ 5,517 $ 7,445 $ 20,247 $ 21,447 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) (13 ) 1,177 1,257 3,338 Stock-based compensation expense 1,400 2,042 5,728 5,449 Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) — — 2,376 239 Loss (gain) on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 301 (3,215 ) 462 (2,142 ) Legal settlements(4) 1,764 — 1,764 — Strategic initiatives(5) 716 — 716 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,685 $ 7,450 $ 32,550 $ 28,331





Potbelly Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Income from operations [A] $ 2,503 $ 4,225 $ 10,992 $ 10,006 Income from operations margin [A÷B] 2.1 % 3.4 % 2.4 % 2.0 % Less: Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,345 3,498 16,433 9,163 Franchise support, rent and marketing expenses 3,153 2,382 11,486 5,741 General and administrative expenses 12,958 14,938 46,968 48,496 Depreciation expense 3,406 3,236 12,669 12,138 Pre-opening costs 9 1 160 115 Loss (gain) on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 301 (3,215 ) 462 (2,142 ) Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) (13 ) 1,177 1,257 3,338 Shop-level profit [C] $ 17,972 $ 19,245 $ 67,561 $ 68,528 Total revenues [B] $ 116,628 $ 125,749 $ 462,598 $ 491,409 Less: Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,345 3,498 16,433 9,163 Sandwich shop sales, net [D] $ 112,283 $ 122,251 $ 446,165 $ 482,246 Shop-level profit margin [C÷D] 16.0 % 15.7 % 15.1 % 14.2 %





For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total revenues $ 116,628 $ 125,749 $ 462,598 $ 491,409 Less: franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,345 3,498 16,433 9,163 Sandwich shop sales, net $ 112,283 $ 122,251 $ 446,165 $ 482,246 Less: sales from the 53rd week(7) — 6,228 — 6,228 Less: sales from refranchised shops(8) — 2,689 — 27,778 Company-operated shop sales excluding the 53rd week and refranchising $ 112,283 $ 113,334 $ 446,165 $ 448,240 Add: franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,345 3,498 16,433 9,163 Less: franchise revenue from the 53rd week(7) — 127 — 127 Less: franchise revenue from refranchised shops(8) 2,157 1,625 9,014 3,130 Total revenue excluding the 53rd week and refranchising $ 114,471 $ 115,080 $ 453,584 $ 454,146





Potbelly Corporation

Selected Operating Data – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except shop counts)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 29, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 Selected Operating Data Revenue Data: Company-operated comparable store sales 0.3 % 6.3 % (0.3) % 12.0 % System-Wide Sales: Sales from company-operated shops, net $ 112,283 $ 122,251 $ 446,165 $ 482,246 Sales from franchise shops, net 30,321 25,238 114,330 77,443 System-wide sales $ 142,604 $ 147,489 $ 560,495 $ 559,688





For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 29, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Company-operated shops: Beginning of period 345 361 345 384 Openings 2 — 5 1 Shops sold to franchise — (13 ) (1 ) (33 ) Closures (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) Shops at end of period 346 345 346 345 Franchised shops: Beginning of period 90 69 79 45 Openings 6 1 18 5 Shops sold to franchise — 13 1 33 Closures — (4 ) (2 ) (4 ) Shops at end of period 96 79 96 79 System-wide shops: Beginning of period 435 430 424 429 Openings 8 1 23 6 Closures (1 ) (7 ) (5 ) (11 ) Shops at end of period 442 424 442 424



Potbelly Corporation

Footnotes to the Press Release, Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures & Selected Operating Data

1) This adjustment includes costs related to impairment of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closure expenses.



2) This adjustment includes costs related to the loss recognized upon the termination of the Company’s term loan and former credit agreement for 2024 and 2023, respectively.



3) This adjustment includes costs related to our plan to grow our franchise units domestically through multi-unit shop development area agreements, which may include refranchising certain company-operated shops.



4) This adjustment relates to a loss contingency recorded for a pay disclosure claim in the state of Washington and the related legal fees.



5) This adjustment includes professional service and consulting costs related to nonrecurring strategic initiatives.



6) This adjustment includes the tax impacts of the other adjustments listed above based on the Company’s effective tax rate and the change in the Company’s income tax valuation allowance during the period.



7) This adjustment includes the shop sales and franchise revenue earned during the 53rd week of fiscal year 2023.



8) This adjustment includes the shop sales and franchise revenue for all shops that were refranchised during 2023 and 2024.

