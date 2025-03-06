Helmets to Hardhats Expands Support for Veterans and Military Families Through Funding from Veterans Affairs Canada

Ottawa, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As International Women’s Day approaches, Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) is proud to announce the Building Skills, Building Futures project, an initiative designed to enhance the lives of transitioning Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families by providing comprehensive career transition support. This project prioritizes inclusivity, ensuring that women, 2SLGBTQI+, marginalized Veterans, and Cadets have the tools and opportunities to build meaningful careers in the unionized construction industry.

The Building Skills, Building Futures project is made possible with funding from the Veterans Well-Being Fund, administered by Veterans Affairs Canada and is a continuation of the work we’ve already started. Our previous outreach efforts, also supported by Veterans Affairs Canada, saw Helmets to Hardhats surpass 150 diverse military-community registrants, proving that with the right support, we can make real progress in breaking down barriers and increasing representation in the skilled trades.

This funding will empower Helmets to Hardhats to hire a female Veteran to help increase enrollment among Veterans and their families by expanding awareness of career transition programs for military-affiliated individuals. She will also facilitate career referrals, connecting Veterans and their families with valuable unionized apprenticeship opportunities.

“With the construction industry facing a skilled labour shortage, it’s critical that we engage underrepresented groups, particularly military-affiliated women and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community,” said James Hogarth, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats. “This funding allows us to continue connecting the military community to career opportunities that provide stability, financial security, and professional growth.”

“We often talk about the importance of supporting Veterans after their service, but real support means investing in them, today and in the future. Providing Veterans with access to comprehensive skills training and career transition support isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s smart for Canada. I’m proud to support the work of Helmets to Hardhats as recipients of the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund,” said The Hon. Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada and Associate Minister of National Defence

The high demand for tradespeople in construction makes the military-affiliated community a vital yet underutilized talent pool. This generous support will allow Helmets to Hardhats to continue supporting Veterans and their families into civilian life, creating more opportunities for meaningful careers in the skilled trades and fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

About Helmets to Hardhats

Helmets to Hardhats Canada is a national non-profit organization that helps Veterans, transitioning military members, and their families find meaningful careers in Canada’s Building Trades Unions. By connecting the military community with apprenticeship opportunities in Canada’s unionized construction industry, H2H ensures that service members can build stable, rewarding post-service careers. For more information, visit www.helmetstohardhats.ca