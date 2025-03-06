Federman & Sherwood Investigates the Center for Digestive Health for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida, P.A., better known as the Center for Digestive Health (“Center for Digestive Health”) for data breach. On May 29, 2024, Center for Digestive Health filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts. Center for Digestive Health experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network between April 1, 2024, and April 14, 2024. The Center for Digestive Health immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Center for Digestive Health’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On May 29, 2024, the Center for Digestive Health began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Financial Account Information

Other sensitive information

Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida, P.A., based out of Orlando, Florida, is a specialty healthcare provider. Better known as the Center for Digestive Health, the company operates six offices in Orlando and surrounding areas. The company also operates four locations under the name the Center for Digestive Endoscopy.

