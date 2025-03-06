Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11th, at 8:00 a.m. / 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.

