Geek Bar Wins the 2025 iF DESIGN AWARD for Two Innovative Concept Products

Shenzhen, China, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Geek Bar has emerged from a competitive pool of 11,000 entries from 66 countries to win the prestigious 2025 iF DESIGN AWARD, reinforcing its leading position in product innovation and design. This international recognition highlights Geek Bar’s commitment to futuristic, user-centric, and eco-friendly solutions in the vaping industry.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark for design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world, honoring achievements across all design disciplines, including product, packaging, communication, service design, architecture, interior design, professional concepts, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.

Sugar Cube Modular E-cigarette:

Redefining Customization and Sustainability

With a focus on being both user-friendly and eco-friendly, the Sugar Cube modular vape adopts a magnetic assembly system for multi-functional expansion, offering users a personalized vaping experience while promoting sustainability. Its modular design allows for features such as information display and audio-visual interaction, giving users the flexibility to swap components based on their needs. The pod module is replaceable, extending product longevity and reducing waste in line with eco-sustainability principles.

To cater to modern consumers’ demand for portability and customization, the Sugar Cube vape can be disassembled into compact, independent blocks for easy carrying. Users can also personalize the color of each module, enhancing self-expression and fostering an emotional connection between the product and its owner. The sleek and modern design, combined with vibrant colors and textures, aligns with contemporary aesthetic trends, making it not just a vaping device but also a statement piece.

The device incorporates various functional modules, including a screen, sound, and touch buttons. For instance, the screen module displays vital information such as battery life and e-liquid levels while also delivering dynamic effects based on user activity, adding an element of fun to the experience. Thanks to the magnetic connection, users can easily detach modules and even use them as fidget toys for stress relief. By integrating modularity, interactive features, and sustainability, this vape enhances usability while encouraging responsible consumption. The ability to replace only the pod module ensures minimal waste, extending the product’s life cycle and supporting environmental conservation efforts.

Minimore E-cigarette: A Sustainable Approach to Disposable Vaping





The Minimore vape is an environmentally friendly disposable vaping device that integrates natural materials with an innovative modular structure, providing a safe and convenient user experience while minimizing environmental impact. The product’s development prioritizes sustainability by incorporating cork material sourced from the bark of cork oak trees. This material is composite-treated with resin to ensure durability and safety. The modular design further enhances sustainability by allowing users to easily disassemble components for recycling, reducing electronic waste.

Traditional disposable vapes contribute to environmental issues due to difficult battery recycling and excessive plastic waste. To address these concerns, the Minimore vape features a modular structure that simplifies disassembly. After use, the pod, battery, and electronic components can be separated for proper recycling, significantly reducing electronic waste.

The device balances portability and aesthetics, featuring a cork-based shell with a warm, natural texture. Its rounded edges enhance grip comfort, while the compact design—smaller than an AirPods case—ensures effortless portability. The shell, made from a composite of cork and resin, offers both flexibility and durability. Additionally, a nano-coating treatment prevents water damage and inhibits bacterial growth, ensuring safe use in various environments while prolonging product lifespan.

Unlike conventional plastics, the cork material is sourced without cutting down trees, reducing environmental impact while adding a unique organic feel to the product. The modular design effectively addresses waste management concerns in disposable vapes. After use, users can simply remove a paper strip to separate the components for recycling, promoting resource reuse and minimizing the long-term environmental burden of electronic waste. The printing process utilizes soy-based ink, which is biodegradable and free of harmful chemicals, further supporting sustainability.

By implementing a cradle-to-grave sustainable approach, the Minimore vape redefines disposable vaping with its eco-conscious design. Its modularity not only improves recyclability but also reduces the industry’s overall carbon footprint, setting a new standard for green vaping products.

Pioneering the Future of Vaping Design

Winning the 2025 iF DESIGN AWARD signifies global recognition of Geek Bar’s commitment to innovative and sustainable product development. Both the Sugar Cube modular vape and the Minimore vape showcase the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of design, technology, and environmental responsibility.

Geek Bar will continue to lead the industry with pioneering advancements, delivering cutting-edge products that enhance user experiences while fostering a more sustainable future for vaping.

