ArtGee Finance Fund: A Technological Revolution Redefining Crypto Asset Management—— A Financial Paradigm Shift Inspired by Artistic Genes

Singapore, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2017, when CryptoKitties first introduced the concept of NFTs to the mainstream, few realized how this digital art revolution would reshape financial infrastructure. Three years later, ArtGee Network broke down the barriers of the traditional art market with the first on-chain art asset protocol, while its twin, AGFF (ArtGee Finance Fund), was quietly taking shape.





Initially launched as a community fund with just $4.7 million under management, AGFF uncovered a fundamental question during the value discovery process in the crypto art market: How can crypto-native technology reconstruct the underlying logic of asset management?

By 2023, AGFF had delivered its answer—with $15 billion in assets under management and an annualized return exceeding industry benchmarks by 45%. Today, AGFF has built a three-pronged capability matrix encompassing technical architecture, ecosystem network, and risk management, setting a new standard for the crypto asset management industry through its innovative practices.

1. Technological Revolution: From Data-Driven to Cognitive Leap

While traditional asset management institutions still rely on historical data backtesting, AGFF’s Athena 2.0 system has achieved three major cognitive breakthroughs:



● Intent Inference Engine

By utilizing machine learning to analyze on-chain address interaction fingerprints (such as gas fee payment patterns and DEX routing preferences), the system can predict the intent of whale accounts. For example, if a particular address conducts small test transactions in a Curve pool, the engine flags it as a potential arbitrage plan and adjusts asset weightings accordingly. In 2023, this system successfully intercepted 11 instances of market manipulation, preventing $89 million in losses.

● Multi-Modal Strategy Generation

Investment managers can input market hypotheses using natural language (e.g., "ZK technology adoption will accelerate in Q3"), and within 5 seconds, the system generates a hedging portfolio incorporating LSD protocol tokens and volatility futures. The historical backtest yields a Sharpe ratio of 4.1. This "human-machine conversational strategy development" has improved investment decision-making efficiency by 300%.

● MEV-Resistant Architecture

The system breaks down large orders into hundreds of cross-chain micro-transactions, using zero-knowledge proofs to verify execution integrity. This technology has reduced arbitrage strategy slippage losses by 83%, resulting in a 41% annualized return for high-frequency strategies in 2023, fundamentally rewriting the rules of the MEV game.

2. Ecosystem Reconstruction: A Value Network Driven by Art Data

AGFF’s artistic DNA extends beyond its origin story—it pioneers alternative data applications that redefine asset valuation and liquidity dynamics.



● Tokenization of NFT Creation Metadata

By analyzing brushstroke frequency, color distribution, and other metadata from 420,000 on-chain artworks, AGFF built the world’s first art liquidity decay model. In a music copyright tokenization project, this model was used to set dynamic revenue-sharing parameters, increasing secondary market premiums by 89%.

● Cross-Chain Liquidity Federation

AGFF co-founded the Art Liquidity Alliance (ALA) with Sui, Aptos, and eight other blockchains, enabling instant cross-chain settlement of fractionalized NFT tokens via a shared liquidity oracle. Users can stake a Bored Ape on BNB Chain and borrow USDT on TON Chain within 1.2 seconds, at just 1/5th the cost of traditional cross-chain bridges.

● Developer Revenue-Sharing Revolution

By adopting the Revenue Sharing Token (RST) model, incubated projects convert 3-5% of their future income into on-chain tradable certificates. AGFF holders earn staking rewards from these revenue streams, generating $43 million in ecosystem-driven income in 2023, creating a self-sustaining value loop.

3. Risk Immunity: A Native On-Chain Defense System

AGFF’s risk management goes beyond traditional stop-loss mechanisms—it establishes an on-chain immunity system designed for proactive defense.



● Black Swan Oracle Network

The system monitors 48 leading indicators in real-time, including stablecoin on-chain transfer velocity, CEX perpetual funding rate dispersion, and BTC holdings of U.S. government wallets. When three or more indicators breach preset thresholds, the system automatically rebalances portfolios. During the 2023 banking crisis, it issued a 9-hour early warning, limiting portfolio drawdowns to just 2.1% (compared to the industry average of 15.7%).

● RegTech Modular Architecture

Each investment strategy is encapsulated into a compliance unit, automatically adjusting based on the user’s jurisdiction—such as disabling privacy coin trading or setting a 35% daily withdrawal limit. This design has reduced AGFF’s compliance costs by 67% while supporting operations across 134 countries and regions.

● DeFi Liquidation Alliance

In collaboration with MakerDAO and Aave, AGFF co-founded an on-chain auction liquidation network, prioritizing on-chain market settlements when collateral values decline. In 2023 alone, it processed $1.1 billion in liquidations, achieving a 92% recovery rate (compared to 64% on CEXs), redefining risk management in the trillion-dollar DeFi market.

4. Future Vision: The Next Decade of Crypto Asset Management

With Hong Kong SFC Type 4/9 licenses and Cayman private fund qualifications, AGFF is rapidly expanding into EU’s MiCA framework with a dedicated art investment fund. Its quantum-resistant custody solution, developed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, has already entered the mainnet testing phase.

Even more exciting is the evolution of Liquidity DAO—where 120,000 community members participate in governance decisions through AI Bonds, redistributing asset management profits from institutions to creators.

Through this wave of crypto financialization, AGFF has proven one fundamental truth: true innovation is not about predicting markets but about using technology to redefine the foundational rules of market operation. When art meets algorithms, and community will merges with machine intelligence, the future of asset management is being rewritten.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.