Federman & Sherwood Investigates Bay Cove Human Services for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Bay Cove Human Services, Inc. for data breach. On March 4, 2025, Bay Cove Human Services filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts. Bay Cove Human Services experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network recently. Bay Cove Human Services immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Bay Cove Human Services network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 4, 2025, Bay Cove Human Services began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Social Security Number

Driver’s License Number

Other sensitive information



Bay Cove Human Services, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization that provides a wide rage of services including support for developmental and intellectual disabilities, mental illness, substance use disorders, homelessness, and aging. Bay Cove is committed to helping individuals overcome challenges and realize their personal potential. Bay Cove serves individuals in Greater Boston and Southeastern Massachusetts.

