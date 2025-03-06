S. Mark Taper Foundation's $1.250M Gift Names Dining Room at future Westside Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The S. Mark Taper Foundation has gifted $1.250 million to name the Dining Room at the Westside Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House.

The S. Mark Taper Foundation Dining Room, the heart of the home, will serve as a gathering spot for family meals, celebrations, heartfelt conversations, volunteer activities, and more. The new Westside Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House will provide comfort, care, and lodging for the hundreds of families going through the heart-breaking experience of keeping their family together during their child’s catastrophic illness.

“Children and families thrive because they experience the warm welcome of Ronald McDonald House staff, a meal provided by volunteers, the comforting hug from another parent going through the same experience,” said Kelly Herman, executive director for the Westside Los Angeles House. “Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home, helping families heal physically, emotionally, and economically.”

The house will feature 33 guest rooms, including a designated room for families of immuno-suppressed patients, 3 community kitchens, 3 laundry facilities, a business center, library and lounges, dining room, outside play areas, Family Support Services, and parking for families with seriously ill children being treated at neighboring Westside hospitals.

“Keeping parents and care providers close to their children is a critical component of treatment,” said Robert S. Venick, MD, Pediatric Gastroenterologist. “Over the years, I have learned the value of Ronald McDonald House and the benefit to families of having a place to stay near the hospital where they can get the comfort and care they need. We are excited for this new opportunity and look forward to the opening of the Westside Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House.”

About The S. Mark Taper Foundation:

The S. Mark Taper Foundation, founded in 1989, is a private family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of people's lives by supporting nonprofit organizations and their work in our communities.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California:

At Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California, we express our mission through our programs, which include seven Ronald McDonald Houses in Bakersfield, Inland Empire, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Orange County, Pasadena, and Westside of Los Angeles. We operate two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at CHOC Children's Hospital in Orange and CHOC Children's at Mission Hospital. We are one of the only Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters across the world that operates a cost-free, medically-supervised Camp for children with cancer and their families, Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Herman, Executive Director

Westside Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House

kherman@rmhcsc.org

phone: 424.460.1900

rmhcsc.org/westsidelosangeles

