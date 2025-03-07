GERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Geron Corporation on Behalf of Geron Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN) on behalf of Geron stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Geron has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2025, Geron announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. During a related earnings call, Geron's executives said that the Company has "observed flat revenue trends over the last few months" for its recently approved blood-disorder drug, Rytelo.

On this news, Geron's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 26, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Geron shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

