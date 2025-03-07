Reminder of expiration of the offer period in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 7 March 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 21 January 2025 regarding the launch by Blue Northern BLK Ltd ("Blue Northern" or the "Offeror") of a recommended voluntary cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Belships ASA ("Belships" or the "Company") at a price of NOK 20.50 per share (the "Offer"), as further set out in the offer document dated 21 January 2025 (the “Offer Document”).

The acceptance period for the Offer will expire at 16:30 (CET) today, on 7 March 2025 (subject to any extensions in the sole discretion of the Offeror).

Shareholders who want to accept the Offer must, prior to the expiry of the acceptance period, fill out and return the acceptance form which is included in the Offer Document and available on https://www.abgsc.com/transactions, the webpage of the receiving agent, ABG Sundal Collier ASA, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Shareholders who own shares registered in the name of brokers, banks, investment companies or other nominees, must contact such persons to accept the Offer.

The Offer is only capable of being accepted pursuant to the Offer Document, and the complete terms and conditions for the Offer are included in the Offer Document.

The completion of the Offer is subject to certain conditions, as further set out in section 2.8 (“Conditions for Completion of the Offer”) of the Offer Document. As set out in the stock exchange announcement published on 21 February 2025, the condition for completion of the Offer relating to "Minimum Acceptance", as set out in Section 2.8 ("Conditions for Completion of the Offer") of the Offer Document, has been satisfied.

Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document is available on the receiving agent’s webpage: https://www.abgsc.com/transactions and may be obtained free of charge during ordinary business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, Ruseløkkveien 26, 0251 Oslo, Norway.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier ASA is acting as financial advisor while Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS and Watson Farley & Williams are acting as legal advisors to the Offeror and its affiliates. Fearnley Securities AS is acting as financial advisor while Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

