Isabel Faragalli and Sergei Anikin proposed to join Inbank Supervisory Board

At the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank will propose the election of Isabel Margaret Anne Faragalli and Sergei Anikin to the Supervisory Board for a three-year term, effective 1 April 2025.

According to Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Inbank Supervisory Board, the addition of strong finance sector and tech expertise, along with increasing the proportion of independent members, is aimed at supporting Inbank’s journey toward becoming a public company.

“As Inbank and the complexity of the business continue to grow, we need to further strengthen our governance structure which is why I’m very excited to welcome Isabel Faragalli and Sergei Anikin to the Supervisory Board. Isabel brings deep expertise in capital markets, while Sergei contributes strong leadership in technology. Together, they will help bolster and internationalize our governing bodies,” said Jan Andresoo.

“I am delighted to join the Inbank Supervisory Board. With almost 30 years of experience in the European capital markets, I have advised many European banks and consumer finance companies on their funding and growth strategy and I very much look forward to sharing such experience with Inbank and supporting them with their international expansion,” commented Isabel Faragalli.

"I am thrilled to join the Inbank Supervisory Board and collaborate with an exceptional team of professionals. In today’s world, technology is the key driver of success for any business, and I firmly believe that its strategic application can unlock new growth opportunities. My passion lies in leveraging technology to drive business transformation, and I look forward to helping Inbank scale its operations, expand internationally, and strengthen its position as a leader in financial technology,” said Sergei Anikin.

The Inbank Supervisory Board will consist of seven members, including Jan Andresoo, Roberto de Silvestri, Triinu Bucheton, Raino Paron, and Erkki Raasuke, alongside the newly proposed members Isabel Faragalli and Sergei Anikin.

Isabel Faragalli and Sergei Anikin do not hold Inbank shares.

Isabel Margaret Anne Faragalli brings extensive experience in investment banking, asset management, and structured finance, having held senior leadership roles across global financial institutions. She currently serves as Head of Investments Europe at Spectrum Principal Asset Management, where she leads investment strategy, asset origination, and business development across Europe. Previously, she spent over six years at Credit Suisse, driving capital market solutions and credit structuring within the Debt Capital Markets division, working with large European corporates and banks. Her career spans over two decades in leading financial firms, including EFG Bank, Swiss Re, Man Investments, and Credit Suisse First Boston, specializing in capital markets, investment consulting, and structured credit solutions. Isabel holds an MSc in Finance & Financial Law from the University of London and is a qualified English lawyer (non-practicing). Fluent in English, German, Italian, and Spanish, she also lectures at Hochschule Luzern’s MBA programs.

Sergei Anikin is a seasoned technology leader, angel investor, and board member with extensive experience in scaling startups, fostering innovation, and driving business growth. He is currently the Chairman of the Board at Bisly and Katana MRP, as well as an active investor and advisor focused on SaaS, deep tech, and company scaling. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Pipedrive, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company from a 20-person startup to its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, growing the engineering team from 10 to over 400 professionals and increasing annual recurring revenue from $1 million to $100 million. He has also held leadership roles at Tuum, Microsoft, Skype, and Hansabank, with expertise in software architecture, engineering management, and business transformation. Sergei holds a Master’s degree in Data Processing from TalTech and is known for his ability to align technology with business goals, making him a key player in driving innovation and scaling businesses globally.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

