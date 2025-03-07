Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN

GB00BQHP5P93 


Issuer Name

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 


UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.


City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis 


Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States 


4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 


City of registered office (if applicable)

 


Country of registered office (if applicable)

 


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Mar-2025 


6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Mar-2025 


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.9710000.0000004.9710002972652
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.0020000.0090005.011000 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BQHP5P93029726520.0000004.971000
Sub Total 8.A29726524.971000%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1) 0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2) 0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC0.0000000.0000000.000000%


10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

 


The number and % of voting rights held

 


The date until which the voting rights will be held

 


11. Additional Information

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.


12. Date of Completion

06-Mar-2025


13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK

