Šiaulių Bankas Announces Strategic Rebranding Proposal: Change to Artea Bankas





The Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas has submitted a draft decision to approve a new version of the Articles of Association of Šiaulių Bankas, which, among other things, proposes the change of the bank's name to Artea Bankas, to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 March 2025.

If approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Articles of Association will be deemed to be amended as of the date of registration of the new version in the Register of Legal Entities of Lithuania – expected by this summer.

"For more than three decades, we have been a trusted financial partner to a large number of Lithuanian businesses and residents. We have grown rapidly both in terms of business volume and competences. The rebranding is a strategic initiative – part of the fundamental transformation of the bank that we have announced last year," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiaulių Bankas.

Artea, our new brand, reinforces our dedication to the Lithuanian people, their needs, and their goals, aiming to become the top choice for residents and businesses.

"As a Lithuanian bank, we are already more accessible, flexible, and expert, enabling us to make decisions faster to better meet the expectations of residents and businesses and to make a more significant contribution to the country's prosperity. Those values remain unchanged. With our new brand we are entering a new stage of a modern bank, while maintaining our Lithuanian identity and our ambition to be closer to every person," says V. Sinius.

The name Artea combines elements that convey the bank's vision and commitment. It sounds like Lithuanian word, the modern outlook is expressed through the contemporary form of the word, the graphic elements of the identity and the logo, and the message encoded in the name speaks of the bank's commitment to being closest to its customers. Take a look at the new branding here, please.

Šiaulių Bankas last year announced its updated strategy to become the best bank in Lithuania by 2029. The bank aims to significantly grow the number of both private and corporate customers and become one of the leaders in customer experience and one of the most loved brands in the Lithuanian financial sector.

In addition to the brand refresh, the bank is currently implementing a highly modern cloud-based core banking platform that will provide an even better customer experience and more efficient operations. The new banking platform is scheduled to be rolled out next year.

Šiaulių Bankas Group currently manages the bank, the asset management company SB Asset Management, the life insurance company SB draudimas and the leasing company SB lizingas. The rebranding will bring all the group's companies together under one brand, Artea.

Šiaulių Bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and all interested parties to a webinar on its rebranding on 18 March 2025 at 9:00 am (EET). The webinar will be held in English. Please register here.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



