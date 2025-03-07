Bioenergy Market Outlook 2025-2034: Analysis of Emerging Trends and Strategies of Leading Players - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Orsted, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Pacific Bioenergy Corp., and Enerkem

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioenergy Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bioenergy market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $296.09 billion in 2024 to $323.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fossil fuel dependency concerns, energy security initiatives, rise in environmental awareness, agricultural residue utilization, industry shift towards renewable energy.







The bioenergy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $473.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion in developing regions, urban waste-to-energy initiatives, global agricultural trends, industrial applications expansion, advancements in biomass conversion. Major trends in the forecast period include transition to biorefineries, public-private partnerships, decentralized energy production, biofuels in transportation, policy support and incentives.



The growing demand for energy focused on reducing carbon emissions is expected to drive the growth of the bioenergy market. For example, in February 2024, the World Resources Institute, a U.S.-based organization, reported that the U.S. installed a record 31 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy capacity in 2023, representing a 55% increase from 2022 installations. Therefore, the increasing demand for energy targets aimed at reducing carbon emissions is driving the bioenergy market's growth.



Technological advancements in bioenergy conversion stand out as a prominent trend propelling the bioenergy market forward. Key industry players prioritize innovation in technologies, research, and development to sustain their market positions. For instance, in September 2023, BASF SE, a renowned German chemical company, unveiled biomass balance plastic additives. These products actively promote the substitution of renewable feedstock for fossil fuels, providing clients with the means to reduce their carbon footprint. The goal is to conserve fossil fuels, maximize the utilization of renewable feedstock, and deliver products of equivalent performance and quality. This introduction exemplifies the industry's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies in bioenergy, fostering sustainability and environmental preservation.



Key players in the bioenergy market are strategically emphasizing biofuels as a primary driver for revenue generation. Demonstrating this commitment, in March 2023, BSBIOS Industria e Comercio de Biodiesel Sul Brasil SA, a prominent Brazil-based company specializing in biodiesel production, launched the biofuel named Be8 BeVant. Positioned as an immediate solution, BeVant targets businesses seeking to fulfill decarbonization commitments in the short term, particularly those reliant on conventional diesel oil. This innovative biofuel enables emissions reduction without substantial investments in engine replacements or new fueling infrastructure.



North America was the largest region in the bioenergy market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bioenergy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the bioenergy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) by Type: Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste; Biogas; Liquid Biofuels

2) by Technology: Gasification; Fast Pyrolysis; Fermentation; Other Technologies

3) by Application: Power Generation; Heat Generation; Transportation; Other Applications



1) by Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste: Wood and Agricultural Residues; Organic Waste; Algae

2) by Biogas: Anaerobic Digestion; Landfill Gas; Wastewater Treatment Biogas

3) by Liquid Biofuels: Bioethanol; Biodiesel; Bio-jet Fuel



Key Companies Profiled: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.; Orsted A/S; Hitachi Zosen Corporation; Pacific Bioenergy Corp.; Enerkem Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $323.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $473.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Bioenergy market report include:

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Orsted A/S

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Pacific Bioenergy Corp.

Enerkem Inc.

MVV Energie AG

Enexor Energy LLC

Lignetics Inc.

Green Plains Inc.

Enviva Partners LP

POET LLC

Drax Group PLC

Ameresco Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

EnviTec Biogas AG

CropEnergies AG

Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC

Novozymes A/S

Alto Ingredients Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

BP Biofuels North America LLC

Cargill Inc.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences USA LLC

Gevo Inc.

LanzaTech Inc.

Amyris Inc.

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

Genomatica Inc.

NexSteppe Inc.

Renmatix Inc.

Virent Inc.

Algenol Biofuels Inc.

