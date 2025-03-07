Virtual Power Plant Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: VPP Market Sees Surge as Grid Modernization & Sustainability Goals Take Center Stage

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Power Plant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Distributed Energy , Resource, Demand Response, Mixed Asset), By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual power plant market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.65 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2025 to 2030. Virtual power plants (VPPs) can play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector. Virtual power plants can be programmed to prioritize the use of clean energy sources and minimize the use of carbon-intensive generation sources when possible, thus lowering overall emissions associated with electricity production. Through advanced control algorithms and real-time monitoring, virtual power plants can optimize energy production and consumption, reducing energy waste and associated emissions.







Virtual power plants offer several benefits to customers, both residential and commercial, by providing them with greater control over their energy consumption and cost savings. Customers can reduce their energy bills by participating in virtual power plant programs. Virtual power plant enables customers to take advantage of time-of-use pricing and demand response opportunities, allowing them to shift energy consumption to lower-cost periods and avoid peak-demand charges. Virtual power plants often come with advanced energy management tools and applications that allow customers to monitor and control their energy usage in real-time.



Stringent government regulations can play a significant role in driving the use of virtual power plants. Regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions often incentivize adopting clean energy technologies. Virtual power plants, by enabling the integration of renewables and demand response, contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector, aligning with government emission reduction goals. Governments often invest in grid modernization efforts to improve the overall efficiency and intelligence of the power grid.



Virtual Power Plant Market Report Highlights

In terms of technology, the demand response segment dominated the market in 2024. The demand response segment aligns with the broader sustainability goals, making it a critical driver of the VPP market's growth as the world increasingly transitions towards greener and more responsive energy systems.

In terms of end use, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2024. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its substantial energy demands, complex energy management needs, and the potential for significant cost savings and carbon footprint reduction through VPP adoption.

North America dominated the regional market in 2024. The growing awareness of the benefits of renewable power is leading to a rise in demand for renewables such as wind, solar, and hydropower in North America. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives in the region are promoting the development of renewable energy sources, which is expected to drive the demand for virtual power plants, thus driving the growth of the regional market.

In June 2023, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a smart energy technology leader, unveiled its 1st battery virtual power plant that provides grid support through the U.K.'s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (DFS). This service can be leveraged for SolarEdge home battery owners with eligible smart meters across the U.K. and provides them financial incentives to utilize their stored battery energy during DFS demand events.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Virtual Power Plant Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Virtual Power Plant Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Virtual Power Plant Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Virtual Power Plant Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Distributed Energy Resource

4.4. Demand Response

4.5. Mixed Asset



Chapter 5. Virtual Power Plant Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Virtual Power Plant Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Commercial

5.5. Residential



Chapter 6. Virtual Power Plant Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Virtual Power Plant Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.7. Company Profiles

Siemens

Toshiba

Next Kraftwerke

Hitachi, Ltd

ABB Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

AutoGrid Systems

Limejump Limited

Sunverge Energy

Centrica

