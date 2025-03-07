Unit Dose Manufacturing Industry Report 2025-2030: Market to Cross $150.6 Billion Led by Catalent, Unither Pharmaceuticals, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unit dose manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 150.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.43% from 2025 to 2030.





By sourcing, the outsourcing segment led the market with the largest revenue market share of 60.74% in 2024. Outsourcing services dominated the unit dose manufacturing industry, owing to cost-effectiveness, expertise, flexibility, risk reduction, and access to global markets.

The solid unit dose segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 50.49% in 2024. Solid unit dosage forms such as tablets and capsules dominate unit dose marketing due to their high demand, widespread applications, and patient convenience.

Based on end use, the independent pharmacies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 39.11% in 2024 and is also anticipated to register at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the unit dose manufacturing market with the largest revenue share of 37.73% in 2024. The market revenue growth is driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong regulatory focus on patient safety and medication accuracy.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $150.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increased Adoption of Unit Doses

3.2.1.2. Benefits of Manufacturing Unit Doses Over Repackaging

3.2.1.3. Growing Outsourcing Activities

3.2.1.4. Technological Advancements in Unit Dose Manufacturing

3.2.1.5. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Demand for Personalized Medicine

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Challenges Associated with the Adoption of Manufactured Unit Doses

3.2.2.2. Compliance Issues with Outsourcing

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: Sourcing Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: Sourcing Movement Analysis

4.3. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Sourcing, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4. In-House

4.5. Outsourcing

Chapter 5. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.3. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Liquid Unit Dose

5.5. Solid Unit Dose

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Independent Pharmacies

6.5. Long Term Care Facility

6.6. Hospitals

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Unit Dose Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.1.1. Market Leaders

8.1.2. Emerging Players

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024 (Company Heat Map Analysis)

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Catalent Inc.

8.3.2. Unither Pharmaceuticals

8.3.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.3.4. Corden Pharma

8.3.5. Mikart

8.3.6. Tape Mark

8.3.7. Renaissance Lakewood LLC

8.3.8. Medical Packaging Inc

8.3.9. American Health Packaging

8.3.10. PCI Pharma Services

8.3.11. Amcor PLC

8.3.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb

8.3.13. AbbVie Inc.

8.3.14. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.3.15. Pfizer Inc.

