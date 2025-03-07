RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-03-07
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,150
Volume sold, SEK mln775
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids8
Average yield2.436 %
Lowest yield2.419 %
Highest accepted yield2.448 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-03-07
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,437
Volume sold, SEK mln475 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.492 %
Lowest yield2.473 %
Highest accepted yield2.504 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



Auction date2025-03-07
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,800 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids19 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.738%
Lowest yield2.738 %
Highest accepted yield2.738 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 