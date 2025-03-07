RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2025-03-07
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,150
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|775
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.436 %
|Lowest yield
|2.419 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.448 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-03-07
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,437
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|475
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.492 %
|Lowest yield
|2.473 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.504 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-03-07
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,800
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|19
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.738%
|Lowest yield
|2.738 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.738 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00