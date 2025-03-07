Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Insight 2025: Comprehensive Insights for 50+ Companies and 75+ Pipeline Drugs in the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Landscape

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Ocular Hypertension pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report includes comprehensive insights of the present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Ocular Hypertension pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Ocular Hypertension treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Ocular Hypertension commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Ocular Hypertension collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ocular Hypertension R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Ocular Hypertension.



This segment of the Ocular Hypertension report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Sepetaprost: Santen Pharmaceutical

Sepetaprost (STN1012600) is a dual agonist of the FP and EP3 receptors, using as its active ingredient sepetaprost, a compound originally developed and manufactured by Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. STN1012600 is a prostaglandin derivative for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension that contains 0.002% sepetaprost and has a novel mechanism of action for lowering intraocular pressure. It works by selectively binding to both the FP and EP3 receptors in the eye, promoting increased aqueous humor outflow through both the uveoscleral and trabecular pathways. This dual action helps to lower intraocular pressure more effectively. By targeting these specific receptors, STN1012600 may offer improved efficacy with fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc.

NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox's proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two different pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NO is a well-known small, naturally occurring signaling molecule that plays a key role in the regulation of IOP through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). NO brings additional IOP-lowering efficacy by enhancing aqueous humor drainage from the eye via a different mechanism of action to that of PGAs. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

QLS-111: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

QLS-111 is a novel formulation developed by Qlaris Bio that utilizes an ATP-sensitive potassium (KATP) channel modulator platform to effectively lower intraocular pressure (IOP). Its mechanism of action involves relaxing the vascular and vascular-like tissues located distal to the trabecular meshwork, which leads to a reduction in distal outflow resistance. By enhancing the outflow of aqueous humor, QLS-111 simultaneously lowers episcleral venous pressure (EVP), a critical factor that contributes significantly to IOP. This dual action not only helps to alleviate the pressure within the eye but also addresses an often-overlooked component of IOP regulation, potentially offering a more comprehensive approach to managing conditions such as glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

H-1337: Allysta Pharmaceuticals

H-1337 is an advanced multi-kinase inhibitor under development for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension, designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) through a novel mechanism of action. This compound primarily inhibits leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a serine/threonine kinase that plays a vital role in regulating the cytoskeletal dynamics of trabecular meshwork cells. By inhibiting LRRK2, H-1337 promotes the depolymerization of microtubules within these cells, leading to structural changes that enhance aqueous humor drainage through the trabecular meshwork and Schlemm's canal. Additionally, H-1337 also exhibits secondary activity as a Rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, further contributing to its efficacy in reducing IOP. This dual-action approach not only addresses the primary challenge of elevated IOP in glaucoma patients but also positions H-1337 as a promising candidate for improving overall ocular health. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

RTC-1119: Ripple Therapeutics

RTC-1119 is an innovative intracameral implant developed by Ripple Therapeutics for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma. This formulation utilizes a unique prodrug of latanoprost acid, designed to provide sustained release of the active drug through a surface erosion mechanism. The implant is engineered to dissolve gradually, allowing for controlled and predictable drug delivery over an extended period, typically exceeding six months. By enhancing the outflow of aqueous humor and reducing intraocular pressure (IOP), RTC-1119 aims to improve patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes in managing glaucoma. The absence of polymers in its composition further minimizes potential inflammatory responses, making RTC-1119 a promising candidate in the evolving landscape of glaucoma therapies. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

