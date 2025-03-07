Gene Therapy Market Global Forecast to 2032: Biopharma Giants Lead Gene Therapy Market Expansion – Latest Developments & Projections

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market by Type (Gene Silencing), Vector (Viral (Retroviral, AAV), Non-Viral (Oligonucleotide)), Gene Type (Receptors, Cytokine), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology), Delivery Method (in-Vivo, Ex-Vivo), RoA (IV) - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the gene therapy market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been completed to provide insights into their business overview, products, solutions, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report details new approvals/launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the gene therapy market.



The global gene therapy market is projected to reach USD 36.55 billion by 2032 from USD 8.85 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The growth of the gene therapy market has been significantly driven by increasing R&D investment by key players for the development gene therapy drugs and growing approval of novel gene therapies. However, complex regulatory frameworks and ethical concerns regarding genetic modifications are restraining market growth.







The intravenous route segment accounted for the largest share by route of administration in 2023



Based on route of administration, the gene therapy market is segmented into intravenous route, subcutaneous route and other routes. The intravenous route segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2023. The larger share of this segment is mainly attributed to the number of gene therapy administered through intravenous route is due to factors such as the high effectiveness of intravenous administration and high penetration of intravenous gene therapy currently approved and marketed products among others.



The US has continued to dominate the gene therapy market during the forecast period of 2024-2032



The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. Driven by the growing patient population suffering from chronid disease, increasing biopharmaceuticals' importance, and the necessity of safe and high-quality products in the healthcare sector, growing investments and funding in biomedical research by government bodies and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Also, a strong established presence of several market players in the region is another key factor supporting market growth. These key companies include, Biogen Inc. (US), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US).



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for curative therapies for genetic disorders, rare diseases, and specific types of cancer, Increasing investments in gene therapy research, Growing technological advancements, and Robust clinical trial pipeline for gene therapy), restraints (High cost of gene therapy products, Complex regulatory frameworks and ethical concerns regarding genetic modifications, and Limited manufacturing scalability), opportunities (Expansion into rare diseases and unmet needs, Increasing focus on precision medicine, and Advancements in gene therapy delivery technologies), and Challenges (Complex manufacturing process, Short shelf life and supply chain challenges, and Lack of reimbursement).

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product approvals/launches in the gene therapy market. Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gene therapy market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gene therapy market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their key strategies, product launches/ approvals, pipeline analysis, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, other recent developments, investment and funding activities, brand/product comparative analysis, and vendor valuation and financial metrics of the gene therapy market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 434 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $36.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Gene Therapy Market Overview

North America: Gene Therapy Market, by Therapy Type & Country (2024)

Gene Therapy Market Share, by End-user, 2024 vs 2032

Gene Therapy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Curative Therapies for Genetic Disorders, Rare Diseases, and Cancers

Increasing Investments in Gene Therapy Research

Technological Advancements

Robust Clinical Trial Pipeline for Gene Therapy

Restraints

High Cost of Gene Therapy Products

Complex Regulatory Frameworks and Ethical Concerns Regarding Genetic Modifications

Limited Manufacturing Scalability

Opportunities

Expansion into Rare Diseases and Unmet Needs

Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine

Advancements in Gene Therapy Delivery Technologies

Challenges

Complex Commercial Manufacturing and Scaling Process

Short Shelf Life and Supply Chain Challenges

Lack of Reimbursement

Company Profiles

Key Players

Biogen Inc.

Novartis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ferring B.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics

Uniqure

Other Players

Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.

Crispr Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co. Ltd

Iaso Biotechnology

Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

Adaptimmune

Sibiono Genetech Co. Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

