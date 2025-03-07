AI in Customer Service Market Report 2025-2030: Case Studies, Emerging Trends, Leading Strategies of Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, Salesforce & More

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI for Customer Service Market by Product Type (AI Agents, Recommendation Systems (Knowledge Base Platforms), Workflow Automation (RPA, CRM Automation), Content Generation, Customer Journey Analytics, Service Quality Management) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI for customer service market is projected to grow from USD 12.06 billion in 2024 to USD 47.82 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are transforming customer service by providing efficient, personalized support.





Improved customer engagement through omni-channel self-service options, maximizing agent efficiency with AI integration, and enhancing efficiency and satisfaction with intelligent routing are significant drivers fueling market growth. However, the need to mitigate deepfake threats in customer service presents a major restraint.

On the other hand, opportunities arise from the transformative potential of generative AI innovations and the ability to empower proactive customer service with AI-driven solutions. Despite these advancements, the industry faces the challenge of potential job displacements, which could impact workforce dynamics and adoption rates.



By end user, the healthcare & life sciences segment will lead the market during the forecast period



Healthcare and life sciences are increasingly leading the customer service market through innovative engagement strategies. Hybrid engagement models are emerging, combining personalized interactions with digital channels to enhance customer experiences. Companies are leveraging AI technologies for tailored communications, self-service analytics, and intelligent patient services, fostering a more responsive environment.

The shift towards digital transformation has made telemedicine and virtual visits commonplace, allowing patients to interact conveniently with healthcare providers. Additionally, organizations are focusing on personalized insights and customized care journeys, ensuring that patient needs are met effectively. This evolution not only improves service delivery but also enhances overall patient satisfaction and loyalty in a rapidly changing landscape.



By region, Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is leading the AI-powered customer service market due to the region's rapid adoption of technology, large consumer bases, and increasing demand for enhanced customer experiences. The rise of e-commerce, mobile services, and digital transformation initiatives across various industries, particularly in retail, banking, and telecommunications, has driven the need for more efficient and personalized customer interactions.

India and China are the top countries driving this trend. In India, the focus is on improving service delivery and reducing costs, while in China, AI is being integrated into smart customer service solutions, including voice assistants and chatbots, to serve millions of customers. These innovations enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and meet the growing expectations of both consumers and businesses.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the AI for customer service market by product type (chatbots and virtual assistants, AI-driven ticketing systems, sentiment and feedback analysis tools, recommendation systems, visual and diagnostic tools, workflow automation, content management, AI agents), by deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), by customer service delivery mode (self-service, agent augmented backend operations automation), by functional area (pre-sales and post-sales), by technology (generative AI and other AI), by customer interaction channel (text and email, voice, video/visual, and omnichannel), by end user (media & entertainment, telecommunications, government & public sector, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, retail & ecommerce, technology & software, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the AI for customer service market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions and services, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the AI for customer service market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the AI for customer service market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), Atlassian (Australia), ServiceNow (US), SAP (Germany), Zendesk (US); are some of the key players in the AI for customer service market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Improved Customer Engagement with Omni-Channel Self-Service Options Maximizing Agent Efficiency Through AI Integration Enhancing Efficiency and Satisfaction with Intelligent Routing

Restraints Mitigating Deepfake Threats in Customer Service

Opportunities Transforming Customer Service with Generative AI Innovations Empowering Proactive Customer Service with AI Solutions

Challenges Threats of Job Displacements in Customer Service



Case Study Analysis

Smokeball Enhanced Efficiency and Satisfaction with Brainfish AI Help Center

Philip Morris Enhances Customer Engagement with Tovie AI's Mark Chatbot

Qapital Achieves 24/7 Service and Automation with Ada's AI Solution

Gorgias Helped Everyday Dose Streamline Customer Support to Manage High Ticket Volumes

Ringcentral Unified Corteva's Communication for Global Collaboration Success

Jardim Exotico Enhances Customer Support with Tovie AI's Chatbot Solution

Orange Spain Streamlines Operations with UIPath's RPA Solution

Companies Profiled

Microsoft

IBM

Google

AWS

Salesforce

Atlassian

Servicenow

Zendesk

SAP

Sprinklr

Openai

Aisera

UIPath

Hubspot

Nice

Intercom

Qualtrics

Freshworks

Liveperson

Helpshift

Yellow.AI

Cogito

Smartaction

Talkdesk

Five9

Ringcentral

Nextiva

Kore.AI

Dynamic Yield

Jiohaptik

Oracle

Afiniti

Kommunicate

Help Scout

Gorgias

Atera

Ada

Kustomer

Levity

Cognigy

Engageware

Netomi

LevelAI

Sybill AI

One AI

Brainfish

Sentisum

Balto

Tovie AI

Guru

Tidio

Quiq

Aircall

Onereach.AI

Cresta

Deepdesk

Front

Fullview

Crescendo AI

Gridspace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxrams

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment