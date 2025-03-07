Growth Opportunities in the Swimwear Market 2025-2029: Rising Preference for Eco-Friendly and Smart-Connected Swimwear

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The swimwear market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.83 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits, rise in number of swimming pools, and growing participation in swimming activities by the old and physically disabled population. The study identifies the growth of online and omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for eco-friendly swimwear and introduction of smart-connected swimwear will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the swimwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adidas AG

American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Arena S.p.A.

Chantelle Lingerie Inc.

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Embry Holdings Ltd.

Haddow Group

Hermes International SA

L Space

La Perla Global Management UK Ltd.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Pentland Brands Ltd.

Perry Ellis International Inc.

PUMA SE

PVH Corp.

Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd.

Sunsets Inc.

Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

The swimwear market is segmented as below:

By Type

Women swimwear

Men swimwear

Children swimwear

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Material

Polyester

Nylon

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

