Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029 Featuring S-market, K-Citymarket, Prisma, K-Supermarket, Lidl, Tokmanni, Onninen, K-Market, K-Rauta, and Verkkokauppa

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Finland is expected to grow by 7.0% on annual basis to reach US$984.0 million in 2025. The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 919.5 million to approximately USD 1.24 billion.





With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The Finnish gift card market is evolving rapidly, with digitalization, corporate adoption, and the entry of new players shaping its growth. The increasing shift towards digital gift cards, driven by e-commerce expansion and consumer demand for convenience, encourages retailers to invest in improved digital platforms. Additionally, businesses are incorporating gift cards into employee incentives and customer loyalty programs, further driving adoption in the corporate sector.



Competition will intensify over the next few years as new entrants introduce innovative multi-brand and digital gift card solutions. Established players must enhance their offerings to retain market share while adapting to changing consumer preferences. Companies that leverage technological advancements and strategic partnerships will be better positioned to capture growth opportunities in Finland's expanding gift card industry.

Competitive Landscape of the Finland Gift Card Market



The Finnish gift card market is set for continued expansion, with digital transformation and regulatory changes shaping its competitive landscape. As consumer demand shifts toward digital and multi-brand gift cards, established retailers and new entrants must adapt to evolving preferences. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions will further market consolidation, enabling companies to scale their operations and diversify their offerings.



Competition will increase over the next few years as technology-driven innovations, such as cryptocurrency-enabled gift cards, gain traction. Regulatory oversight will ensure market transparency and security, influencing how businesses structure gift card programs. Companies prioritizing digital integration, regulatory compliance, and strategic collaborations will be best positioned to capture growth opportunities in Finland's evolving gift card industry.



Current Market Dynamics

Finland's gift card market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising adoption of digital gift cards across various consumer and business applications. The increasing shift toward digital payment solutions and online transactions has made gift cards a preferred choice for individual gifting and corporate incentives.

As digitalization continues to shape the retail and corporate sectors, gift cards are seamlessly integrated into loyalty programs and digital wallets. Retailers and service providers are expanding their offerings to cater to the growing demand for flexible and convenient payment options. This trend is expected to further strengthen the role of gift cards in Finland's evolving payment landscape.

Key Players and Market Share

S-Group and Kesko continue to dominate Finland's gift card market, utilizing their extensive retail networks to offer diverse gift card solutions. Their established market presence allows them to reach a broad consumer base, making gift cards a key component of customer engagement and loyalty strategies. As digital transactions become more prevalent, these retailers are expanding their offerings to include digital gift card options that align with changing consumer preferences.

At the same time, new entrants are disrupting the market by introducing digital and multi-brand gift cards that cater to tech-savvy consumers. These emerging players focus on convenience, personalization, and seamless integration with digital wallets and e-commerce platforms. Their presence is fostering greater competition and pushing established players to innovate, further driving the evolution of Finland's gift card industry.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Strategic partnerships have played a crucial role in expanding digital gift card offerings and improving accessibility in Finland's market. Companies are collaborating with fintech firms and e-commerce platforms to integrate gift cards into digital payment ecosystems, making them more convenient for consumers. These partnerships are enhancing distribution channels and increasing the adoption of multi-brand and personalized digital gift card solutions.

Mergers and acquisitions also drive market consolidation, strengthening established players' competitive positioning. Larger firms are acquiring smaller or specialized companies to diversify their gift card portfolios and expand their market presence. This trend will continue as companies seek to scale operations, optimize distribution networks, and leverage technological advancements in the evolving Finnish gift card sector.

Growing Adoption of Digital Gift Cards

Digital gift card usage is increasing in Finland, with consumers prioritizing convenience and instant redemption. Leading retailers, including S-Group and Kesko, have expanded their portfolios to meet the rising demand.

The acceleration of e-commerce, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly boosted digital gift card adoption. Finland's online retail sector has seen consistent revenue growth, and consumers continue to prefer digital purchasing options for everyday goods and services.

The digital gift card market in Finland is projected to grow further. Retailers are likely to invest in improved digital platforms and customized e-gift card options, which will enhance customer engagement and drive brand loyalty.

Expansion of Gift Cards in Corporate Incentive Programs

Finnish companies increasingly use gift cards for employee recognition and customer reward programs. Corporations like Nokia and Kone have integrated gift cards into their incentive structures to enhance engagement and satisfaction.

Organizations are shifting toward flexible and personalized rewards, making gift cards a preferred alternative to traditional incentives. The ability to tailor rewards to individual preferences enhances their effectiveness in corporate programs.

Adopting gift cards in corporate incentive programs is expected to increase, contributing to the overall expansion of Finland's gift card industry. As companies explore more innovative ways to engage employees and customers, the demand for corporate gift card solutions is set to rise.

Emergence of New Market Entrants and Innovation

New companies are entering the Finnish gift card market, introducing innovative products that cater to a tech-savvy audience. Startups are launching digital and multi-brand gift cards to offer flexible gifting solutions.

Increasing competition in the industry has led to greater innovation, with companies focusing on digital-first and multi-purpose gift card solutions. Consumers are looking for versatile and easy-to-use gifting options, which has spurred market diversification.

This trend is expected to continue, making the Finnish gift card market more competitive and diverse. Consumers will have access to a wider range of gift card options, while established players may need to innovate further to maintain their market share.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Finland



Scope

Gift Card Market Key Players

S-market

K-Citymarket

Prisma

K-Supermarket

Lidl

Tokmanni

Onninen

K-Market

K-Rauta

Verkkokauppa

Finland Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Finland Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Finland Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Finland Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Finland Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Finland Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Spend by Payment Method

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Finland Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Finland Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Finland Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Finland Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Finland Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

BNPL & Other Digital Payment

Cash

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enkn18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment