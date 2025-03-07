Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Retailers Diversify Gift Card Portfolios with Dining, Entertainment, and Travel Options, Corporate Programs Fuel Demand

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Spain is expected to grow by 6.9% on annual basis to reach US$4.45 billion in 2025.



The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.17 billion to approximately USD 5.63 billion.



The Spanish gift card market is evolving due to rising digital adoption, increased corporate use, and expanding retail partnerships. These trends are shaping consumer purchasing behavior and business strategies, contributing to the industry's steady growth. As competition intensifies, businesses that invest in digital transformation, customization, and strategic collaborations will be best positioned for success. Keeping pace with evolving consumer expectations will be key to capitalizing on Spain's growing demand for flexible and convenient gift card solutions.

Competitive Landscape of the Spain Gift Card Market



The Spanish gift card market is continuously expanding, driven by increasing digital adoption, corporate incentives, and the evolution of e-commerce. Established retailers such as El Corte Ingles, Zara, and Mercadona reinforce their market presence, while new entrants, including global platforms such as Amazon and Apple, contribute to heightened competition. As consumer preferences shift towards digital and personalized gifting options, companies focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to remain competitive.

The market is expected to see further consolidation and diversification, with businesses investing in technology-driven and multi-purpose gift card solutions. Regulatory changes to improve transparency and fraud prevention will be critical in shaping the industry's future. Companies that stay ahead of these trends by prioritizing digital transformation and compliance will be well-positioned to capitalize on Spain's growing demand for flexible and secure gift card solutions.

Key Players and Market Share

Prominent players in the Spanish gift card market include major retail chains such as El Corte Ingles, Zara, and Mercadona. These established retailers have a significant presence in the market and offer both physical and digital gift card solutions.

In addition to these established players, new entrants are leveraging digital platforms to offer innovative gift card solutions. For instance, global companies such as Amazon and Apple have expanded their digital gift card offerings in Spain, contributing to the market's evolution.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

In recent years, there has been a trend of partnerships between retailers and digital payment providers to enhance gift card offerings. For instance, leading retailers have expanded their gift card portfolios to feature more options beyond traditional products, including lifestyle experiences, to address diverse consumer needs and enhance the attractiveness of gift cards.

While the available sources do not detail specific recent mergers and acquisitions in the Spanish market, the global trend indicates a move towards consolidation to leverage synergies in the gift card sector. This includes strategic collaborations between retailers and fintech companies to offer more versatile and personalized gift card options.

Growing Shift Toward Digital Gift Cards

The Spanish gift card market is transitioning from physical to digital alternatives. Consumers increasingly opt for e-gift cards due to their ease of use and availability. Major retailers in Spain have expanded their digital gift card offerings to meet this rising demand.

The widespread adoption of e-commerce and the increasing use of smartphones have made digital transactions more accessible to Spanish consumers. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for contactless gifting solutions as people sought safer and more convenient ways to send gifts. The ability to purchase and deliver gift cards online has further contributed to their growing popularity.

Increasing Use of Gift Cards in Corporate Incentive Programs

Spanish businesses are increasingly integrating gift cards into corporate incentive programs to reward and engage employees. These cards provide flexibility, allowing employees to choose how they use their rewards, which enhances overall job satisfaction.

Companies recognize the efficiency of gift cards in distributing rewards, particularly in large organizations where managing incentive programs can be complex. The ability to customize gift cards across different merchants allows businesses to align incentives with employee preferences, improving motivation and retention.

The use of gift cards in corporate reward programs is expected to grow further, supporting the overall expansion of Spain's gift card market. As organizations continue to explore effective ways to incentivize their workforce, demand for customizable and diverse gift card solutions will likely increase.

Expanding Retail Partnerships and Diversified Gift Card Offerings

Retailers in Spain are forming strategic partnerships to expand their gift card portfolios, including options for experiences such as dining, entertainment, and travel. This shift caters to the changing preferences of consumers who seek more personalized and experiential gifting choices.

Retailers aim to attract a wider consumer base by offering gift cards beyond traditional retail purchases. By collaborating with service providers and experience-based businesses, they can offer diversified options that appeal to customers looking for unique gift ideas.

The increasing variety of gift cards through retail partnerships will contribute to further market expansion. Retailers that provide flexible, personalized, and multi-use gift cards will likely gain a competitive advantage as consumer preferences evolve.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape of the Spanish gift card market is expected to become more dynamic. With the continuous growth of e-commerce and digital payments, established players and new entrants will likely innovate their gift card offerings.

Companies may focus on personalized and versatile gift card solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, strategic partnerships and potential mergers could reshape the market, enhancing competitiveness and expanding market reach.

Regulatory Changes

In the past year, the Spanish government has introduced regulations aimed at enhancing consumer protection in the financial services sector, including gift cards. These regulations focus on transparency in terms and conditions and measures to prevent fraud and misuse.

Market participants must comply with these regulatory changes to maintain consumer trust and avoid legal challenges. Companies must stay abreast of regulatory developments to ensure adherence and mitigate potential risks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Spain



Scope

Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Key Players

Mercadona

El Corte Ingles

Lidl

Carrefour Hypermarket

Consum

Zara

Eroski

Leroy Merlin

MediaMarkt

Carrefour Market

Spain Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Spain Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Spain Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Spain Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Spain Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Spain Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Spend by Payment Method

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Spain Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Spain Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Spain Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Spain Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Spain Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

BNPL & Other Digital Payment

Cash

