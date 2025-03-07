European Union Mobile Network Operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Report 2025: Major EU MNOs Compete in Multi-Service Offerings, Including Internet & TV

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs in EU Countries 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This document provides analysis of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) for EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.



For each country, it provides the major MNOs and MVNOs that have operations. The document also includes information on the services offered by each operator, such as mobile, internet, fixed, fiber, TV, packages, IT services, mobile payment services, cloud, security, smart home, data and IoT, and WiFi. It also includes analysis of the frequency bands used by network operators within each EU country.

Select Report Findings:

Market Structure: Most EU countries exhibit a similar market structure, typically with 3-4 major MNOs dominating the market and a varying number of MVNOs operating on their networks.

Major MNOs: Several major MNOs have a significant presence across multiple EU countries, including A1, Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile), Orange, Vodafone, and Telia.

MVNOs: The number and diversity of MVNOs vary across countries, with some markets having a larger presence of MVNOs offering specialized services or targeting niche demographics.

Service Offerings: While most MNOs offer a comprehensive suite of services, including mobile, internet, and TV, MVNOs often focus on specific offerings like mobile plans with international calling or data-centric plans.

5G Deployment: 5G deployment is progressing across EU countries, with major MNOs actively investing in and expanding their 5G networks.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Specific Insights

3. EU MNO and MVNO Market

4. Detailed Analysis

4.1. Austria

4.1.1. MNOs

4.1.2. MVNOs

4.1.3. Market Dynamics

4.1.4. Frequency Bands

4.2. Belgium

4.2.1. MNOs

4.2.2. MVNOs

4.2.3. Market Dynamics

4.2.4. Frequency Bands

4.3. Bulgaria

4.3.1. MNOs

4.3.2. MVNOs

4.3.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.4. Frequency Bands

4.4. Croatia

4.4.1. MNOs

4.4.2. MVNOs

4.4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4.4. Frequency Bands

4.5. Czech Republic

4.5.1. MNOs

4.5.2. MVNOs

4.5.3. Market Dynamics

4.5.4. Frequency Bands

4.6. Denmark

4.6.1. MNOs

4.6.2. MVNOs

4.6.3. Market Dynamics

4.6.4. Frequency Bands

4.7. Estonia

4.7.1. MNOs

4.7.2. MVNOs

4.7.3. Market Dynamics

4.7.4. Frequency Bands

4.8. Finland

4.8.1. MNOs

4.8.2. MVNOs

4.8.3. Market Dynamics

4.8.4. Frequency Bands

4.9. France

4.9.1. MNOs

4.9.2. MVNOs

4.9.3. Market Dynamics

4.9.4. Frequency Bands

4.10. Germany

4.10.1. MNOs

4.10.2. MVNOs

4.10.3. Market Dynamics

4.10.4. Frequency Bands

4.11. Greece

4.11.1. MNOs

4.11.2. MVNOs

4.11.3. Market Dynamics

4.11.4. Frequency Bands

4.12. Hungary

4.12.1. MNOs

4.12.2. MVNOs

4.12.3. Market Dynamics

4.12.4. Frequency Bands

4.13. Ireland

4.13.1. MNOs

4.13.2. MVNOs

4.13.3. Market Dynamics

4.13.4. Frequency Bands

4.14. Italy

4.14.1. MNOs

4.14.2. MVNOs

4.14.3. Market Dynamics

4.14.4. Frequency Bands

4.15. Latvia

4.15.1. MNOs

4.15.2. MVNOs

4.15.3. Market Dynamics

4.15.4. Frequency Bands

4.16. Lithuania

4.16.1. MNOs

4.16.2. MVNOs

4.16.3. Market Dynamics

4.16.4. Frequency Bands

4.17. Malta

4.17.1. MNOs

4.17.2. MVNOs

4.17.3. Market Dynamics

4.17.4. Frequency Bands

4.18. Netherlands

4.18.1. MNOs

4.18.2. MVNOs

4.18.3. Market Dynamics

4.18.4. Frequency Bands

4.19. Poland

4.19.1. MNOs

4.19.2. MVNOs

4.19.3. Market Dynamics

4.19.4. Frequency Bands

4.20. Portugal

4.20.1. MNOs

4.20.2. MVNOs

4.20.3. Market Dynamics

4.20.4. Frequency Bands

4.21. Romania

4.21.1. MNOs

4.21.2. MVNOs

4.21.3. Market Dynamics

4.21.4. Frequency Bands

4.22. Slovakia

4.22.1. MNOs

4.22.2. MVNOs

4.22.3. Market Dynamics

4.22.4. Frequency Bands

4.23. Spain

4.23.1. MNOs

4.23.2. MVNOs

4.23.3. Market Dynamics

4.23.4. Frequency Bands

4.24. Sweden

4.24.1. MNOs

4.24.2. MVNOs

4.24.3. Market Dynamics

4.24.4. Frequency Bands

5. Overall Market Summary

Companies Featured

1&1 Drillisch

3 (Drei)

48

4ka

A1

Aldi Talk

Altice Portugal (MEO)

Amena

Ben

bob

Bouygues Telecom

BT Group (EE)

Budget Mobiel

Carrefour Mobile

CBB Mobil

Cellnex Telecom

Clear Mobile

Comviq

Congstar

CoopVoce

Cosmote

Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile)

DIGI

Digi Mobil

DNA

Edpnet Mobile

EDUCOM

eety

eir

Elisa

Ello Mobile

Fastweb Mobile

Fello

freenet Funk

GoMo

goood

Halebop

Hallon

ho. Mobile

Hollandsnieuwe

HoT

Iliad

Jazztel

Jim Mobile

Kena Mobile

KPN

La Poste Mobile

Lebara

Lidl Connect

LMT

Lowi

Lycamobile

M:tel

Mobile Vikings

Moi Mobiili

nju mobile

NOS

NOWO

NRJ Mobile

O2 Fer

Orange

Penny Mobile

Pepephone

Play

Plus

PosteMobile

Prixtel

Proximus

Red Bull MOBILE

S-Budget Mobile

Scarlet

SFR

SIMon Mobile

Simpel

Simyo

spusu

T-Mobile na karte

Tele2

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Telefonica (O2, Movistar)

Telenet Mobile

Telenor

Telia

Telmore

Tesco Mobile

Tiscali Mobile

Tuenti

UPC Mobile

Very Mobile

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Vodafone CU

Wind Tre

yesss!

Youfone (now Yoin)

