Best Outdoor Furniture (2025): Fortunoff Backyard Store Named Best Furniture Store by Consumer365

NEW YORK CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer365 has named Fortunoff Backyard Store as the Best Outdoor Furniture Store of 2025, recognizing the company’s commitment to quality, selection, and value in the outdoor furniture industry. The recognition highlights Fortunoff Backyard Store’s role in helping consumers create comfortable and stylish outdoor spaces, an increasingly important aspect of home design and lifestyle.

Fortunoff Backyard Store: specializes in premium outdoor and patio furniture, offering a broad selection of dining sets, seating, décor, and accessories designed to enhance any outdoor setting.

With a legacy dating back to 1922, the company has built a reputation for providing well-crafted, weather-resistant furniture that balances style and durability.

"Consumers are looking for outdoor furniture that combines durability, functionality, and design," said a representative from Consumer365. "Fortunoff Backyard Store continues to stand out for its ability to offer high-quality pieces that cater to a wide range of preferences and needs."

The increasing demand for versatile outdoor living spaces has reshaped how homeowners approach furniture selection. Fortunoff Backyard Store addresses this shift by offering a diverse range of materials and styles, from classic teak and aluminum patio sets to modern wicker and polymer lounge furniture.

Popular options include the Laguna 4-Piece Sectional, designed with a woven resin wicker exterior over a powder-coated aluminum frame for durability in outdoor settings. Its contemporary yet versatile design complements a range of patio styles.

For dining, the Fairmont 9-Piece Set features a laser-welded aluminum frame for structural integrity, with high-back sling chairs and swivel rockers designed for comfort. The 100" x 40" rectangular table, with 6-inch slats and a farmhouse-style base, provides both stability and a refined outdoor dining experience.

Outdoor Living as a Growing Lifestyle Trend

More homeowners are embracing outdoor spaces as extensions of their homes, using patios, decks, and gardens as multifunctional areas for dining, relaxation, and social gatherings. According to industry reports, demand for high-quality, weather-resistant patio furniture has surged, driven by a growing preference for stay-at-home entertainment and year-round outdoor usability.

Fortunoff Backyard Store caters to this trend with a seating collection that includes outdoor sofas, loveseats, sectionals, and chaises designed for relaxation. The Modern Adirondack Chair remains a standout, combining a timeless silhouette with durable, eco-friendly materials. Poolside lounging is another growing trend, reflected in the popularity of the South Beach Aluminum with Sling Chaise Lounge, an adjustable, stackable seating option built for both comfort and convenience.

Patio décor has also become an essential part of exterior design, with homeowners incorporating lighting, rugs, and accent pieces to personalize their spaces. Fortunoff Backyard Store offers a range of decorative elements, including throw pillows, lanterns, rugs, and outdoor furniture covers. Garden accessories, such as planters and garden stools, provide additional ways to enhance outdoor aesthetics.

Year-Round Comfort

Recognizing the need for year-round usability, the company provides fire pits, patio heaters, and umbrellas to extend outdoor living beyond warmer months. The Tempo Cantilever Umbrella, designed with a 360-degree shade rotation feature, allows for easy sun protection, while fire pits with convertible tabletops offer both warmth and functionality.

For even more warmth, gas patio heaters provide a reliable heat source, ensuring that outdoor spaces remain cozy, even on chilly nights. Whether it’s for evening entertainment or quiet relaxation, Fortunoff Backyard Store offers functional heating solutions that extend the use of outdoor spaces in every season.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Outdoor Living

Fortunoff Backyard Store’s recognition by Consumer365 also reflects the company’s customer-first approach. The store supports manufacturer warranties and provides a best price guarantee, ensuring customers receive competitive pricing. With over $20 million in inventory, the company minimizes wait times and offers White Glove Delivery Service, which includes assembly, setup, and packaging removal.

As outdoor living continues to be a priority for homeowners, the demand for durable, high-quality furniture is expected to grow. Fortunoff Backyard Store’s continued focus on craftsmanship, variety, and service positions it as a leader in the industry.

