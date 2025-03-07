Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Research 2025: Advancements in Genomics Accelerate Development of Targeted Oligonucleotide Drugs - Long-term Forecast to 2035

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, Analysis and Forecast: 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advancements play a pivotal role in market expansion. Innovations in drug synthesis and delivery mechanisms have led to improved production efficiency, higher purity, and greater stability of oligonucleotide drugs. Enhanced delivery systems ensure that these therapies reach their intended targets more effectively, thereby increasing their clinical success. In a way, these technological improvements mirror the evolution of digital content strategies where refined processes lead to more efficient production and better audience engagement, ultimately driving overall growth.



A surge in product launches and regulatory approvals is creating momentum that is expected to drive significant growth in the oligonucleotide drug market. For instance, in February 2021, the USFDA approved the Amondys 45 (casimersen) injection as a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with a confirmed DMD gene mutation demonstrating the potential of these innovative therapies.

Additionally, the rising incidence of genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, Huntington's disease, and muscular dystrophy, is a significant driver for the oligonucleotide therapeutics market. According to the data published by Genetics in Medicine approximately 3.5% to 5.9% of individuals worldwide are affected by one of approximately 7,000 rare or genetic conditions. As genetic diseases become more prevalent, the demand for targeted therapies grows. Advances in genomics and personalized medicine allow for the development of treatments that specifically target genetic anomalies, leading to better patient outcomes. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to create oligonucleotide-based therapies, spurred by the need to address unmet medical needs, ultimately propelling market growth.



In addition, to ongoing clinical advancements, rising R&D investments, and increasing acceptance of oligonucleotide-based therapies, the market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. The potential for personalized medicine, targeted gene therapies, and improved drug delivery technologies will continue to shape the future of the oligonucleotide therapeutics market, offering new treatment options for patients with previously untreatable genetic and chronic diseases.



However, a major challenge in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market is the efficient delivery of these drugs to target cells. Oligonucleotides like antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNAs are unstable in the bloodstream and prone to degradation. Developing effective delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) or viral vectors, remains difficult and costly, limiting the widespread use of oligonucleotide therapies.

North America is poised to lead the global oligonucleotide therapeutics market, driven by a confluence of advanced research infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and a robust regulatory environment. The region benefits from a dense network of biotechnology firms, academic research institutions, and clinical trial centers, which together foster rapid innovation and swift translation from laboratory discoveries to market-ready therapies. With the U.S. playing a pivotal role, supported by agencies such as the FDA that streamline approval processes for novel therapeutics, North America has consistently demonstrated its ability to accelerate clinical development and commercial success.



Key players in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market are actively advancing the field through various initiatives and collaborations. In November 2024, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics entered into an $11.38 billion licensing deal over five years. This agreement includes an upfront payment and equity investment, with additional performance-related payments, to advance gene-silencing products, potentially incorporating oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Adding to this, in December 2024, Ionis Pharmaceuticals secured FDA approval for Tryngolza (olezarsen), a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). This approval marks a significant milestone for Ionis as it prepares for its first independent drug launch, emphasizing the growing acceptance of oligonucleotide therapies in clinical practice.

