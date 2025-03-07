Foundry Coke and Graphitized Petroleum Coke (GPC) Industry Research 2025-2035: Increasing Demand for High-Purity GPC in Battery Applications with Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foundry Coke and Graphitized Petroleum Coke (GPC) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Foundry Coke and Graphitized Petroleum Coke (GPC) Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising steel and foundry production, advancements in purification processes, and growing demand for high-carbon content materials in battery applications. Foundry coke is essential in metal casting and steel manufacturing, whereas GPC is widely used in aluminum production, battery anodes, and recarburizers in steelmaking.



In 2024, the market is shaped by increasing industrial demand, regulatory shifts toward sustainable production methods, and technological advancements in carbon purification. Ultra-high purity GPC is gaining popularity due to its superior electrical conductivity and structural stability, making it a preferred choice for lithium-ion battery manufacturers. Recycling technologies for coke materials are also emerging as a crucial factor in reducing environmental impact and ensuring resource efficiency.



By 2035, the market is expected to expand further, with sustainable coke production methods, low-sulfur and high-purity GPC, and AI-driven process optimization becoming mainstream. The transition to green steel production and the increasing use of electric arc furnaces (EAFs) will boost demand for graphitized petroleum coke as an efficient recarburizer. Additionally, the integration of foundry coke in emerging industrial applications, such as high-performance ceramics and aerospace components, will present new growth opportunities.

Expansion of Recycling Technologies for Coke Materials



The development of recycling processes for coke materials presents a significant opportunity for reducing raw material dependency and improving sustainability. Recycling graphite from spent batteries, industrial scrap, and steel manufacturing waste is expected to boost resource efficiency and lower production costs, making it an attractive option for carbon material producers.

Sustainable Foundry Coke Production Methods



The transition to sustainable coke manufacturing is a major industry trend, with companies investing in low-emission production processes, carbon capture technologies, and alternative coke materials. The adoption of renewable energy sources and hydrogen-based reduction techniques in steel and foundry industries is also reshaping carbon additive supply chains.



Increasing Demand for High-Purity GPC in Battery Applications



With the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, the demand for ultra-high purity GPC in lithium-ion and solid-state batteries is increasing. Battery manufacturers are prioritizing high-carbon materials with superior conductivity and low impurity levels, driving investment in advanced purification processes and sustainable graphite sources.



Impact of Carbon Footprint Regulations on Market Dynamics



Stringent global carbon emission policies are impacting foundry coke and GPC production, requiring manufacturers to invest in clean energy solutions and emissions reduction technologies. The rising cost of compliance with environmental standards is also creating financial challenges for small and mid-sized coke producers.



Leading Region: Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the foundry coke and GPC market, driven by China's leadership in steel production and carbon material processing. China, India, and Japan are key players in graphite electrode manufacturing, aluminum refining, and battery production, all of which require large volumes of high-carbon additives. China's investments in electric vehicle (EV) battery materials and steel infrastructure will sustain long-term demand for ultra-high purity GPC.



North America is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the United States and Canada, where expansion in electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production and battery manufacturing is driving demand for low-sulfur GPC and sustainable coke alternatives. The Biden administration's focus on clean energy and domestic supply chain resilience is also fueling investment in carbon material processing facilities.



Europe follows closely, with Germany, France, and the U.K. focusing on green steel production, recycling technologies, and circular economy practices. EU carbon footprint regulations are accelerating the adoption of sustainable foundry coke production methods, while battery manufacturers are increasing their reliance on high-purity GPC for lithium-ion battery anodes.

Current and Future Impact Assessments

Advanced purification processes for GPC

Sustainable foundry coke production methods

Innovations in low-sulfur and ultra-high purity GPC

Recycling technologies for coke materials

Regulatory Landscape

Compliance with global and regional environmental standards

Policies promoting sustainable coke production

Impact of carbon footprint regulations on market dynamics

Key Players of the Market

Drummond Company, Inc.

Asbury Carbons

Hickman Williams & Company

Jilin Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

Saxin Carbon

Shandong Guanxian Qitian Graphitized Petroleum Coke Co., Ltd.

Italiana Coke s.r.l.

OKK Koksovny

Fortia Minerals S.A.S.

Integral Global Resources Pte. Ltd.

By Application

Foundry Applications (Leading): Essential in metal casting, automotive components, and machinery manufacturing.

Steel Production: Increasing use in electric arc furnaces (EAF) and blast furnaces for steel refining.

Refractory Applications: Growing demand for heat-resistant carbon materials in high-temperature industrial processes.

Battery Applications: The rise of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries is driving demand for ultra-high purity GPC.

By Product

Foundry Coke (Leading): Used in foundries, steel plants, and industrial smelting operations.

Graphitized Petroleum Coke (GPC): Increasing adoption in aluminum production, recarburization, and energy storage applications.

By Carbon Content

Ultra-High Purity GPC (>99.9% Carbon) (Leading): Preferred for battery anodes and high-performance electronics.

High Purity GPC (95%-99.9% Carbon): Used in steel refining and aluminum smelting.

Standard Purity GPC (< 95% Carbon): Applied in industrial fuel and chemical processing.

By Form

Powdered Coke (Leading): Used in batteries, coatings, and metallurgical applications.

Granules: Preferred for casting and steelmaking processes.

Blocks and Rods: Used in high-temperature refractory and industrial machining applications.

