Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market Research 2025-2035: Long-Term Heart Rhythm and AF Monitoring and Detection Strengthens Momentum

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key players in the market are Medtronic PLC., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG



The European implantable loop recorder (ILR) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors, including increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, technological advancements, and a rising demand for long-term heart rhythm monitoring. Additionally, the growing incidence of physical inactivity associated with sedentary lifestyles heightens the risk of chronic cardiac conditions, further fueling market expansion. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of death in Europe, accounting for 45% of all deaths across the continent. According to the European Heart Network (EHN), over 60 million people in the EU suffer from CVDs.

Key players in the Europe implantable loop recorders market are actively advancing the field through various initiatives and collaborations. For instance, in April 2022, Medtronic announced the European market release of its AccuRhythm AI algorithms, designed to enhance the accuracy of arrhythmia detection in their LINQ II insertable cardiac monitors. These algorithms have demonstrated an 84% reduction in false alerts, significantly decreasing the clinical review workload for healthcare providers.

Moreover, in April 2024, BIOTRONIK received CE approval and completed the first European implantation of its BIOMONITOR IV insertable cardiac monitor. This device incorporates artificial intelligence to reduce false positives and is the only ICM on the market capable of discriminating between premature ventricular and atrial contractions. It also offers industry-leading signal quality and transmission success, enhancing remote patient management.



Additionally, continuous miniaturization of implantable loop recorders has significantly enhanced patient comfort and device longevity. New-generation implantable loop recorders, such as Medtronic's Reveal LINQ II and Abbott's Confirm RX, offer wireless connectivity and AI-driven arrhythmia detection. Remote patient monitoring is becoming a key feature, with implantable loop recorders now integrating cloud-based platforms for real-time ECG transmission to healthcare professionals.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote healthcare solutions, with many European governments expanding telehealth infrastructure to reduce hospital visits. A 2024 European Commission report on digital health found that 65% of hospitals in the EU now integrate remote monitoring solutions, reflecting a shift toward continuous, home-based patient care. Thus, remote patient monitoring is becoming a crucial part of healthcare strategies, increasing implantable loop recorder adoption rates, especially in aging populations. Europe has one of the oldest populations globally, with over 20% of the population above 65 years, according to Eurostat (2024). According to the ESC, by 2050, more than 30 million Europeans will have AF, significantly increasing the demand for ILRs as a long-term arrhythmia monitoring solution.



Additionally, robust regulatory frameworks and significant investments in healthcare technology underpin the market's expansion potential. A study published in May 2024 in EP Europace, involving 388 German patients, demonstrated that arrhythmias were detected in 79.2% of cases within 12 months. Moreover, the deployment of implantable loop recorders prompted new therapeutic interventions or medication adjustments in 58.8% of patients, underscoring the devices' substantial diagnostic impact



However, the high cost of implantable loop recorders and associated procedures poses a significant challenge to the growth of the market. The upfront cost of implantable loop recorders (ILRs) ranges between $3,137.1 and $6,274.3 per device, depending on the manufacturer and healthcare facility. The procedure cost, including implantation and follow-up monitoring, can exceed $10,457.1 per patient in some European healthcare systems.



Atrial Fibrillation to Lead the Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market (by Application)



The atrial fibrillation category dominated the market and is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is one of the most common forms of arrhythmia, marked by irregular and often rapid contractions of the heart's upper chambers. Because AF increases the risk of severe complications such as stroke and heart failure, its early detection and ongoing monitoring are vital for effective management.

For instance, a study featured in the European Journal of Pediatrics in August 2024 investigated the use of implantable loop recorders (ILRs) for diagnosing pediatric arrhythmias, including AF. The research demonstrated a 60% diagnostic yield in cases where recordings were triggered by symptoms and revealed that 80% of those diagnosed received specific, targeted treatment highlighting the devices' effectiveness and safety.

Hospitals to Lead the Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market (by End Users)

Hospitals dominated the market and served as the primary venues for using implantable loop recorders. These facilities are essential for monitoring patients with suspected arrhythmias or unexplained cardiac issues, especially in emergency and critical care settings where long-term observation is vital. Hospitals also offer the specialized expertise and resources needed for both implanting and managing these devices.

For instance, an article published in Age and Ageing in September 2024 detailed how an Irish hospital has been offering an implantable loop recorder service for embolic strokes of undetermined source (ESUS) since 2017. In this study, atrial fibrillation was detected in 29.3% of the 58 implantable loop recorder implants, and it was estimated that each case requires approximately 2 hours of consultant time, with the ILR implantation rate projected to be 8-10% of all infarct cases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filling Trend

1.3.1.1 By Country

1.3.1.2 By Year

1.4 Regulatory Requirements

1.5 Reimbursement Scenario

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities



2. Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market (by Application)

2.1 Cardiac Arrhythmia

2.2 Atrial Fibrillation

2.3 Cardiac Syncope

2.4 Others



3. Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market (by End User)

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Cardiac Centers & Clinics

3.3 Others



4. Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market (by Country)

4.1 Germany

4.1.1 Business Drivers

4.1.2 Business Challenges

4.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2 France

4.3 U.K.

4.4 Italy

4.5 Spain

4.6 Netherlands

4.7 Switzerland

4.8 Rest-of-the Europe



5. Markets: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Medtronic PLC

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio & Pipeline

5.2.1.3 Top Competitors

5.2.1.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.1.5 Key Personnel

5.2.1.6 Analyst View

5.2.2 Abbott Laboratories

5.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.2.4 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

5.2.5 Other Companies



6. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4misct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.