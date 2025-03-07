Forvia: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

NANTERRE (FRANCE)

MARCH 7, 2025

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT OF FORVIA

The 2024 Universal Registration Document of FORVIA S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 7, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the management report including sustainability statement;

the description of the share buyback program;

the reports from the statutory auditors.





The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website (https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s

website (www.amf-france.org).

Attachment