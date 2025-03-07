Rare Disease Clinical Trials Market Landscape Report 2024: Phase, Single Versus Multinational, Geography, Sponsor Type, Therapy Area, Indication, Top Sponsors, Drug Type, and DCT Use

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: Rare Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand the clinical trial landscape of rare disease trials.



Identify key analysis and segmentation of these trials by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, drug type, and DCT use.



Identify key analysis and segmentation of rare disease trials by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, drug type, and decentralized clinical trial use.

Key Topics Covered:

Tables and Figures

Executive Summary

Introduction

Rare Disease

Key Findings

Appendix

Key Figures

Number of rare disease trials, by year (2004-24)

Rare disease trials, by regional distribution (2004-24)

Number of rare disease trials, by top five countries (2004-24)

Rare disease clinical trials, by year and phase (2004-24)

Top 10 TAs in rare disease clinical trials, by phase

Rare disease clinical trials, by sponsor type (2004-24)

Rare disease trials, by top 10 non-industry sponsors

Rare disease trials, by top 10 industry sponsors

Terminated/suspended/withdrawn rare disease trials, by leading sponsors

Rare disease clinical trials, by leading CROs

Single-country & multinational rare disease trials, by region (2004-24)

Rare disease clinical trials, by reason for termination and terminations by trial phase

Number of rare disease clinical trials, by virtual components

Rare disease clinical trials, by trial status and endpoint status

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryi5h9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.