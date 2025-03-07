Global $37.8 Vb Sports and Active Nutrition Market Opportunities Analysis to 2028: Plant-Based and Functional Nutrition Emerge as Market Growth Drivers

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Sports and Active Nutrition Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports and active nutrition sector was valued at $28.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to yield a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-28, to reach $37.8 billion in 2028. The Americas was the largest market in 2023, with $19.5 billion of value sales and 352.7 million kg of volume sales. During 2023-28, the sports and active nutrition market in the Americas is expected to register a value CAGR of 4.7%.



Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, and labeling. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.



Key Highlights

In 2023, the Americas emerged as the largest market for the sports and active nutrition sector, which was led by Glanbia, followed by PepsiCo, Woodbolt Distribution/Nutrabolt, The Hut Group, and The Simply Good Foods Company. In the Asia-Pacific region, e-retailers dominated as the primary distribution channel for sports and active nutrition products.

The sector's growth was being driven by the rising popularity of plant-based claims, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of holistic health needs. Additionally, there is growing demand for non-protein offerings, as well as sports and active nutrition products featuring unique and innovative flavors tailored to individual preferences and lifestyles. Products with "free from" claims are also gaining traction among consumers seeking healthier and more personalized options.

Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global sports and active nutrition sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of sports and active nutrition over 2018-28, at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries, covering value growth during 2018-28, and key trends.

Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of the leading brands at global and regional levels. The section also analyzes the market share and sales of private labels in each region.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global sports and active nutrition sector in 2023. It covers e-retailers, hypermarkets and supermarkets, other specialist retailers, parapharmacies/drugstores, and others. Ohers include convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, direct sellers, cash and carriers and warehouse clubs, and others.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Sports and Active Nutrition Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Sports and Active Nutrition Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Sports and Active Nutrition Sector

Shift in Overall Sports and Active Nutrition Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in the Overall Sports and Active Nutrition Sector, 2017-27

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Country Deep-Dive Analysis

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Select Industry Metrics

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Glanbia

Pepsi

Woodbolt Distribution/Nutrabolt

The Hut Group

The Simply Good Foods Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azwbxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.