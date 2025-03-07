|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|03/12/2025
|03/12/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,815
|5,740
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.420
|/
|7.800
|97.840
|/
|6.750
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|30
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,215
|8,540
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|19
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|19
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.420
|/
|7.800
|97.840
|/
|6.750
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.495
|/
|7.750
|98.800
|/
|6.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.420
|/
|7.800
|97.840
|/
|6.750
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.468
|/
|7.770
|97.910
|/
|6.750
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.495
|/
|7.750
|98.800
|/
|6.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.375
|/
|7.830
|96.799
|/
|6.880
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.456
|/
|7.770
|97.732
|/
|6.770
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.21
|1.49
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 38 0215
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management