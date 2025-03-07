Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 38 0215

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 03/12/202503/12/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,8155,740
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.420/7.80097.840/6.750
Total Number of Bids Received 1630
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,2158,540
Total Number of Successful Bids 1119
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1119
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.420/7.80097.840/6.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.495/7.75098.800/6.640
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.420/7.80097.840/6.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.468/7.77097.910/6.750
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.495/7.75098.800/6.640
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.375/7.83096.799/6.880
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.456/7.77097.732/6.770
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.211.49