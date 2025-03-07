Dental Implant Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, Kyocera, Henry Schein, Biocon, and Osstem implant

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implant Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dental Implant market is expected to reach US$ 8.45 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.53 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.16% from 2025 to 2033. Significant improvements in implant technology, rising aesthetic dentistry awareness, a move away from removable to permanent dental solutions, and an increase in dental tourism are all to blame for this.







Recent technological developments, an aging world population, and growing awareness of the advantages of oral health and dental aesthetics have all contributed to the dental implant industry's notable expansion. Nowadays, dental implants are the go-to option for anyone looking for long-lasting, aesthetically pleasing replacements for lost or broken teeth.

Dental implants, in contrast to conventional dentures or bridges, provide long-term usefulness and durability while closely resembling the appearance and texture of natural teeth. Dental implant operations are now safer, more effective, and more accessible thanks to technological advancements including 3D imaging, computer-aided design (CAD), and minimally invasive surgical techniques. Furthermore, the durability and success rate of implants have increased with the introduction of cutting-edge biomaterials like zirconia and titanium.



Growing disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies, and a growing interest in cosmetic dentistry procedures are other factors driving the industry. The demand for dental implants has increased as people's awareness of their looks and the connection between oral health and general well-being has grown. Because dental implants are a dependable treatment for tooth loss brought on by aging, the necessity for them is further increased by the growing number of older people worldwide. Widespread adoption is still hampered by the expensive cost of implants, the requirement for qualified personnel, and the possibility of surgical complications. Notwithstanding these challenges, it is anticipated that the dental implant market would keep expanding due to continuous technological developments and a move toward long-term dental treatments.



Growth Drivers for the Dental Implant Market

Increasing knowledge of aesthetic dentistry



One of the main factors driving the growth of the dental implants market is the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry. Nowadays, patients strive for tooth replacement solutions that offer a natural-looking smile in addition to restoring oral function. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), for example, 96% of female patients in 2020 opted for cosmetic dentistry, and more than 70% of these patients were in the 31-50 age range. Because dental implants are made to mimic the color, shape, and form of natural teeth, they provide a distinct benefit in this regard. Dental implants' ability to restore both oral function and appearance has emerged as a crucial consideration for patients.



More people are choosing dental implants over more conventional options that can sacrifice aesthetic appeal as awareness of their transforming power to improve self-esteem and general well-being develops. One National Library of Medicine survey from 2022, for example, found that over 60% of dentists acknowledged receiving requests for cosmetic operations as a result of social media trends. This increased awareness of aesthetic dentistry complements the market's growth and emphasizes how important dental implants are to satisfying changing patient demands.



Constant improvements in technology



The introduction of new technologies has resulted in notable advancements in the design, materials, and techniques utilized in dental implant treatments, which have improved patient outcomes and success rates. This is one of the major trends in the dental implant industry. Furthermore, the planning and placement of dental implants is being revolutionized by the incorporation of digital technology like intraoral scanners, computer-aided design or computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and 3D imaging. For example, the National Library of Medicine states that one of the cornerstones of dentistry and dental applications in the present era is the 3D imaging system. Additionally, one advancement in diagnostic imaging methods is Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT). Improved aesthetic results, shorter treatment periods, and more precise treatment planning are made possible by these technologies.



Increased incidence of dental conditions



The market for dental implants has seen growth due to the rising prevalence of dental conditions. Tooth decay, periodontal disease, and tooth loss are among the dental conditions that are typically prevalent in the senior population. Dental implants are becoming more and more popular as a treatment option because of the substantial impact these conditions have on people's oral health in general and their quality of life in particular. For example, according to a WHO estimate from 2023, oral disorders affect almost 3.5 billion people globally, with nearly three out of four of those affected coming from middle-income nations.



In addition to improving oral function and dental aesthetics, the extraction of teeth paves the way for long-lasting tooth alternatives for patients. An increase in the prevalence of dental illnesses influences the demand for dental implants, which is expected to rise in the future and contribute to the expansion of the dental implants market. The World Health Assembly, for example, created a worldwide oral health strategy in 2022 with the goal of ensuring that everyone has access to oral health care by 2030.



Challenges in the Dental Implant Market

Surgical Risks and Complications



Despite the fact that dental implant surgery is generally safe, some patients may be discouraged from undergoing the treatment because to its inherent dangers. Possible side effects include infection at the implant site, harm to nearby tissues or nerves, or implant failure as a result of inadequate bone integration or healing. Patients who have poor oral hygiene or underlying medical disorders may be more susceptible to these dangers.

Patients must seek treatment from qualified and experienced specialists because inexperienced or inadequately trained practitioners may potentially raise the risk of problems. Patients may be deterred by pain, failure, or long recovery periods, which could hinder market uptake and hinder the dental implant industry's overall expansion.



Lack of Skilled Professionals



Not everyone has the highly specialized knowledge, abilities, and experience needed for dental implant treatments. One major issue in some areas is the lack of qualified dental implant specialists, which restricts access to high-quality care. Patients may encounter longer wait times, worse than ideal outcomes, or even consequences that may have been prevented with better skilled care in places with fewer experienced practitioners.

Continuous education and practical training are necessary due to the intricacy of implant placement, the requirement for exact planning, and the integration of implants with the jawbone. Therefore, a shortage of qualified personnel may result in fewer patients looking for dental implants, which would impede market expansion and perhaps affect patient results and satisfaction.

Key Questions Answered in Report

1. How big is the Dental Implant industry?

The global Dental Implant market size was valued at US$ 4.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 8.45 billion in 2033.



2. What is the Dental Implant growth rate?

The global Dental Implant market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% from 2025 to 2033.



3. Who are the key players in Dental Implant industry?

Some key players operating in the Dental Implant market includes Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Kyocera Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Biocon LLC, Osstem implant.



4. What are the factors driving the Dental Implant industry?

Growing desire for aesthetics, aging populations, technical improvements, and increased awareness of oral health are the main drivers of the dental implant market.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the Dental Implant industry?

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the Dental Implant Market report?

Material Type, Design, Types, End User and Countries segment are covered in this report.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue Analysis

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

Kyocera Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Biocon LLC,

Osstem implant

Material Types - Market breakup by 2 viewpoints:

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Design - Market breakup by 2 viewpoints:

Parallel-Walled Implants

Tapered Implants

Types - Market breakup by 3 viewpoints:

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implant

Transosteal Implant

End-Users - Market breakup by 3 viewpoints:

Antiplatelet Agents Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Countries - Market breakup by 25 viewpoints:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cl8pts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment