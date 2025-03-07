Desalination Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Acciona, Dow, Evoqua Water Technologies, Siemens, DuPont, Doosan Enerbility, Toray Industries, Xylem

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desalination Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Water Desalination market is expected to reach US$ 40.28 billion by 2033 from US$ 17.64 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.61% from 2025 to 2033

The market for water desalination is expected to expand as a result of growing freshwater scarcity, population expansion, economic growth, and climate change. Additional growth will be fueled by government programs for sustainable water solutions and developments in membrane technology, such as reverse osmosis.







The rising demand for fresh water worldwide, which is exacerbated by issues like population increase, climate change, and water shortage, has led to a notable expansion in the water desalination sector in recent years. Desalination is a workable option when freshwater supplies grow more scarce, particularly in areas with little natural water supply. Thermal distillation and membrane processes are the two main technologies used in the industry; RO is the most popular technique because it is economical and energy-efficient. Because water scarcity is a major issue in dry places like the Middle East, North Africa, and portions of Asia, desalination plants are being created there.



The desalination market is expanding as a result of technological developments. Desalination is now more economically viable because to advancements in membrane technology, energy recovery systems, and pre-treatment procedures that have drastically reduced expenses and energy usage.

Furthermore, governments around the world are making more and more investments in sustainable water management programs, providing capital and incentives for desalination projects in an effort to alleviate water scarcity and enhance the security of the water supply. The desalination market is expected to continue growing as a result of rising investments in infrastructure and research. The business has a bright future thanks to the growing demand for dependable, clean water supplies and developments in desalination technology, which is a crucial answer to the world's water problems.



The growth and effectiveness of water desalination plants around the world are facilitated by developments in desalination technologies, membrane materials, energy efficiency, and process optimization. Governments, utilities, and private businesses are investing in desalination projects to supplement water supplies, reduce water stress, and guarantee sustainable water management in response to the growing demand for freshwater in the urban, industrial, and agricultural sectors. Reverse osmosis, multi-stage flash distillation, multi-effect distillation, and electrodialysis are just a few of the desalination technologies that are included in the water desalination market. Each of these technologies has distinct benefits with regard to energy consumption, cost-effectiveness, and scalability.



Growth Drivers for the Water Desalination Market

Depletion of freshwater supplies



One of the most important worldwide issues is the depletion of freshwater resources, which poses a serious danger to ecosystem health, water security, and economic growth. A healthy human life depends on freshwater, yet 1.2 billion people do not have access to it, according to the International Water Management Institute. By 2025, two-thirds of the world's population would experience water scarcity, according to the Wildlife Federation. Similarly, by 2030, the demand for water is predicted to rise by 40%. Economic issues are another difficult source of water scarcity. In Africa, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, economic water scarcity is a common problem.



Wastewater recovery and recycling have gained popularity in the last ten years as a result of increased water demands. Reusing wastewater relieves the strain that freshwater withdrawal places on ecosystems and lowers the amount and environmental risk of wastewater discharge. Global interest in water desalination systems has increased recently as a result of increased awareness of the problems associated with water scarcity and aquatic environment contamination. The market is expanding as a result of more stringent laws, rising wastewater disposal costs, and the rising value of freshwater, which makes water desalination a practical or even necessary option for wastewater treatment.



Rapid urbanization and population growth



The growing proportion of people living in urban areas is referred to as urbanization. Over 80% of the world's GDP is produced in metropolitan regions, where more than 50% of the population resides. With the economy expanding so quickly and urbanization and industrialization accelerating, water contamination has grown in importance. Water quality is significantly impacted by urban population growth. Furthermore, it is projected that the increasing number of emission-producing sectors will create more substantial prospects for water desalination for water treatment. Therefore, it is anticipated that the need for water desalination would expand as urbanization and consumer awareness rise.



International Collaboration



The expansion of the water desalination sector depends heavily on international cooperation. Collaborations among governments, business sector actors, and international organizations promote information exchange, technological transfer, and capacity building. These partnerships assist nations overcome common obstacles like high energy costs and consumption by allowing them to implement best practices and learn from successful desalination plants. Global initiatives speed up the creation and application of cutting-edge desalination technology by combining resources and expertise. International collaboration also encourages sustainable water management techniques, tackling the problem of water scarcity in areas with acute shortages. As a result, these collaborative activities support the broad implementation of desalination technologies, improving access to clean water globally and promoting scientific and technological developments.



Challenges in the Water Desalination Market

Water Quality Issues



Although desalinated water is usually safe to drink, it frequently lacks vital minerals that are naturally present in freshwater sources, like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Since these minerals are essential to human health, their absence may have an impact on the water's flavor and total nutritional content. Additional mineralization or remineralization steps are frequently needed in desalination processes to overcome this, which raises the system's overall cost and complexity. Furthermore, as many consumers prefer water with a balanced mineral concentration, the absence of minerals may affect the water's visual qualities. Desalinated water must be made to match consumer expectations and health regulations, which calls for constant investment in treatment technology to raise the water's quality and make it fit for human consumption.



Climate and Geographical Constraints



Desalination is a practical way to alleviate water scarcity in coastal areas because it works best there when seawater is readily available. Nevertheless, its use is restricted in isolated or landlocked areas that are far from seas or oceans. It is costly and logistically difficult to build the infrastructure required for desalination in these places since it calls for the installation of pipes, energy sources, and other infrastructure components. Additionally, the effectiveness of desalination facilities may be hampered in areas with severe weather, such as those that experience regular sandstorms or exceptionally high temperatures. As a result, desalination is not a solution that works everywhere and frequently requires combining it with other water management techniques to cover a larger geographic area.

Key Questions Answered in Report

1. How big is the Water Desalination industry?

The global Water Desalination market size was valued at US$ 17.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 40.28 billion in 2033.



2. What is the Water Desalination growth rate?

The global Water Desalination market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.61% from 2025 to 2033.



3. Who are the key players in Water Desalination industry?

Some key players operating in the Water Desalination market includes Acciona, Dow, Evoqua Water Technologies, Siemens AG, DuPont, Doosan Enerbility, Toray Industries Inc., Xylem.



4. What are the factors driving the Water Desalination industry?

Growing water scarcity, population growth, climate change, technological breakthroughs, the need for clean water, and government initiatives for sustainable water solutions are the main drivers of the water desalination sector.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the Water Desalination industry?

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the Water Desalination Market report?

Technology, Application, Water Source and Countries segment are covered in this report.



