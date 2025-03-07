Axi to Attend the 2025 Invest Cuffs in Poland

SYDNEY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi announced that it is attending this year’s Invest Cuffs in Kraków, Poland, taking place on March 28-29, 2025, at the ICE Kraków Congress Center.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore the broker’s exceptional trading conditions or learn more about Axi’s longstanding collaboration with Man City, Premier League Champions. Manchester City memorabilia and the club’s mascot will be on-site for photos and attendees stand the chance to win exciting prizes from the broker, including a signed player shirt and other merchandise.

The brand has a longstanding partnership with Premier League club, Manchester City FC, as well as LaLiga club, Girona FC, and Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia. In 2023, they also announced England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador. In 2024, the broker was recognised with the ‘Most Reliable Broker - Europe’ award at the 2024 Global Forex Awards.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

71.46% of retail client accounts lose money when trading in CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com