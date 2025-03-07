Modified Starch Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tate and Lyle, Associated British Foods, Tereos, Sudzucker, Global Bio-Chem Technology

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Modified Starch Market is expected to reach US$ 19.47 billion in 2033 from US$ 12.99 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.60% from 2025 to 2033

Increasing consumer awareness of clean-label products, the introduction of precise food customisation, and the quick use of the product as an emulsifier, thickening agent, and stabilizer in a variety of food products are some of the key factors driving the market.







In order to improve its qualities for certain uses, modified starch has undergone physical, chemical, or enzymatic changes. These changes enhance its functioning by improving its solubility, stability, and thickening capacity in a variety of environments, including freezing, heat, and pH. In food processing, modified starch is frequently used as an emulsifier, stabilizer, or thickening. It is also used for applications needing better texture, binding, or moisture retention in non-food industries like paper, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Common varieties that are suited to various industrial requirements include hydroxypropyl, acetylated, and cross-linked starches.



The market for modified starches, which serve as thickening, stabilizing, and gelling agents in processed foods, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat meals, is expanding as a result of rising consumer demand. The demand for clean-label and gluten-free products is also being driven by growing health consciousness, which encourages the usage of modified starch in foods and drinks. The market is also growing as a result of the rise of sectors including paper, textiles, and medicines. The market continues to grow as a result of technological developments in production methods and the broad range of industries that use modified starches.



Growth Drivers for the Modified Starch Market

Expanding Paper and Textile Sector



The expansion of the modified starch market is also significantly influenced by the paper and textile sectors. Modified starch is used as a sizing agent in the textile industry to increase yarn strength during weaving. It improves fabric quality, reduces yarn breakage, and offers improved adherence. Modified starches are used in the paper industry for surface sizing and coating, which improves the paper's strength, print quality, and water resistance.

The need for high-quality paper and textile products is growing as developing nations continue their industrialization. As a result, modified starches that perform well in various applications are increasingly needed. Modified starches made from renewable resources are becoming more well-known due to worldwide trends toward sustainable products, which is driving the market.



Sustainability and Environmental Issues



The market for modified starch is also being driven by an increasing focus on environmental sustainability and lowering carbon emissions. Additionally, bio-based polymers are gradually replacing conventional petroleum-based polymers, with modified starches leading the way in this shift. The demand for environmentally friendly substitutes is expected to soar as governments throughout the world impose stricter laws on the use of plastic. This tendency propels market expansion by providing the modified starch business with new opportunities and bringing it into line with international sustainability objectives.



Growing Usage in the Pharmaceutical Sector



The use of modified starch in the pharmaceutical sector is one of the factors propelling the market. In tablet formulations, modified starch is frequently utilized as a disintegrant and binder. The demand for effective and dependable excipients in medication formulations has never been greater due to the global expansion of the healthcare industry.

Compared to its native equivalent, modified starch has several benefits, including increased drug release profiles, improved flowability, and improved compressibility. This is especially important for developing controlled-release or sustained-release drugs, which will increase the number of chronic illness treatment options available to patients. Additionally, the potential of modified starches in targeted medication delivery systems is being investigated. Because of these benefits, modified starch is essential to the pharmaceutical sector, which increases consumer demand.



Challenges in the Modified Starch Market

Raw Material Dependency



Due to its heavy reliance on agricultural crops including corn, potatoes, and wheat, the modified starch sector has a serious problem with raw material dependency. The availability and pricing of raw materials can be impacted by weather-related disruptions, price volatility, and variations in agricultural yields. Furthermore, the market is susceptible to supply chain interruptions and geopolitical threats due to these crops' reliance on particular geographical areas. These variables produce uncertainty that affects the availability and cost of producing modified starch, which presents problems for producers and threatens pricing stability.



Environmental impact



Since the manufacturing of modified starch entails substantial agricultural activity, which results in changes in land usage, water consumption, and pesticide use, environmental impact is becoming an increasingly serious concern in the modified starch market. Both resource depletion and environmental damage are exacerbated by these methods. Furthermore, manufacturing and shipping procedures may result in higher carbon footprints. There are operational and financial hurdles in the modified starch sector as a result of growing consumer and regulatory pressure for sustainability, which is pushing businesses to embrace eco-friendly methods including limiting waste and procuring raw materials correctly.



Modified Starch Market Overview by Regions



The market for modified starch is expanding globally, with North America and Europe leading the way because of their sophisticated food processing sectors and strong demand for convenience foods. Growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and rising consumption of processed foods are the main drivers of growth in Asia-Pacific. There is an increasing need for modified starch in food, drink, and non-food uses in the developing markets of Latin America and the Middle East.

Key Questions Answered in Report

1. How big is the modified starch industry?

The global modified starch market size was valued at US$ 12.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 19.47 billion in 2033.



2. What is the modified starch industry growth rate?

The global modified starch market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.60% from 2025 to 2033.



3. Who are the key players in modified starch industry?

Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle, Associated British Foods plc, Tereos Group, Sudzucker AG and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Ltd. are prominent in the global modified starch market.



4. What are the factors driving the modified starch industry?

The modified starch market is driven by increasing demand for processed foods, convenience products, and gluten-free options. Additionally, growth in food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and non-food industries fuels market expansion.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the modified starch industry?

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the modified starch market report?

Raw Materials, Products, Form, Function, End Use and Countries segment are covered in this report.



