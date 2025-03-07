Chitosan Market Report 2025: Industry to Reach $2.34 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Polymers in Agriculture and Increasing Use for Seed Treatment

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chitosan Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chitosan Market was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.43%.

Key Market Drivers



Increasing Use of Chitosan for Seed Treatment

Chitosan, a biodegradable polysaccharide derived from chitin, is gaining increasing recognition in the agricultural sector, particularly for seed treatment applications. Chitosan has shown promising results in enhancing seed germination and growth, leading to improved crop yields. It forms a protective layer around seeds, helping to shield them from harmful fungal pathogens and pests, thereby ensuring their healthy development.



Moreover, chitosan has been shown to enhance the immune response of seeds, enabling them to better withstand unfavorable environmental conditions and achieve optimal growth potential. In November 2022, Chitogen Inc., a U.S.-based medical manufacturing company, signed a letter of intent with Tru Shrimp to procure commercial quantities of chitosan derived from farmed shrimp exoskeletons. This initiative aims to support the development of a large-scale shrimp farm in South Dakota, U.S.





Key Market Challenges



Regulatory Framework

Stringent regulatory frameworks have the potential to impact global demand for chitosan. As a biodegradable biomaterial derived from chitin, which is primarily sourced from shellfish, chitosan has diverse industrial applications, including water treatment, biomedicine, and agriculture. However, its extraction from shellfish raises environmental concerns, prompting the attention of regulatory bodies worldwide. Stringent regulations on shellfish farming and processing, aimed at protecting marine ecosystems, can complicate, lengthen, and increase the cost of the chitosan production process.



These higher costs may be passed on to consumers, potentially leading to reduced demand due to elevated prices. Additionally, the regulatory requirements for rigorous testing and validation of biomedical products may slow the adoption of chitosan in the medical sector. International trade restrictions or tariffs could also further escalate costs, making chitosan less affordable for manufacturers and consumers alike. Thus, balancing ecological concerns with industry needs is essential to maintaining steady global demand.

Key Market Trends



Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Polymers in Agriculture

Chitosan's biostimulant, biocontrol, and bioremediation properties make it a versatile and eco-friendly alternative in agriculture. It not only enhances plant growth and productivity but also plays a key role in pest and disease control, as well as soil remediation. With the growing awareness of the detrimental effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, chitosan offers a safer and more sustainable alternative for farming.



The increasing adoption of chitosan in agriculture aligns with the global trend toward sustainability and eco-friendly practices. A recent study synthesized a novel chitosan Schiff base derivative through a reaction with a 2-chloro-3-formyl-7-ethoxy quinoline derivative. The resulting compound showed enhanced antibacterial properties, achieving 96% inhibition against Staphylococcus haemolyticus and 77% inhibition against Escherichia coli at a 1 M concentration. Additionally, the CHQ derivative exhibited superior antioxidant activity, suggesting significant bioactive potential for agricultural applications.



Key Players Profiled in the Chitosan Market

Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.

GTC Bio Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kitozyme, LLC

KIMICA Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Meron Group

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Organisan Corporation

Report Scope

By Source

Prawns

Shrimps

Crabs

Lobsters

Others

By Application

Agriculture & Horticulture

Filtration

Winemaking

Medical Use

Bioprinting

Biotechnology

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frxhm6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment