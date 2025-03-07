Electric Scooter Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Yadea, Niu, Mahendra, Vmoto, Amper Vehicles, BMW, Gogoro, Govecs, Hero Electric, and Zhejiang Luyuan

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Scooter Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electric Scooter market is expected to reach US$ 55.01 billion by 2033 from US$ 26.73 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.35% from 2025 to 2033

Over the course of the forecast period, it is expected that the growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles and growing worries about carbon and greenhouse gas emissions will propel the adoption of electric scooters, or e-scooters. The market for electric scooters is being driven by strict emission regulations set by government organizations, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards, China VI, and India's BS-VI.







The growing need for effective and environmentally friendly urban transportation options has driven the electric scooter market's explosive expansion. Electric scooters have become a viable short-distance transportation option as cities deal with increased traffic, pollution, and parking space shortages. Electric scooter use has been further encouraged by government programs supporting green mobility and the growing trend of environmental consciousness. To promote the use of scooters, numerous governments throughout the world are providing incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure including designated scooter lanes and charging stations. As a result, electric scooters are now more widely available and reasonably priced for a variety of users, including tourists and commuters.



The sector's expansion has also been aided by technological developments in battery efficiency, lighter materials, and connectivity. Users now find electric scooters more appealing due to their increased range, quicker charging periods, and improved overall performance. The market has also grown as a result of the emergence of shared mobility services, with businesses like Lime, Bird, and Bolt providing scooter-sharing choices in many cities. Notwithstanding the expansion, there are still obstacles to overcome, including legal restrictions, safety worries, and competition from other eco-friendly modes of transportation like public transportation and electric bikes. Nonetheless, the electric scooter market is anticipated to grow and play a significant role in the future of urban mobility as long as cities continue to place a high priority on sustainability and innovation.



For example, in September 2024, after the introduction of the PM E-drive initiative, which has a two-year budget of Rs 10,900 crore, shares of Ola Electric, JBM Auto, and Olectra Greentech increased by more than 8.2%. It intends to accommodate 14,000 e-buses, 31,60,00 three-wheelers, and 2.48 million electric two-wheelers. Vehicle performance is improved by technological developments in battery efficiency and range, which also alleviate range anxiety and boost user experience. Electric alternatives are becoming more cost-effective due to rising fuel prices. Due to their efficiency and mobility, two-wheelers are preferred in situations of rapid urbanization and traffic congestion.



Consumer Shift Towards Sustainable Transport



There is a noticeable trend toward more environmentally friendly, personal mobility solutions, especially among younger consumers. Many people are looking for alternatives to conventional, fossil fuel-powered vehicles as environmental concerns grow. With their convenient design and minimal environmental impact, electric scooters present an alluring option. Their zero-emission operation is in line with the increased focus on carbon footprint reduction. Younger generations who value price, innovation, and mobility also find electric scooters appealing. This group, which frequently resides in cities with little parking and heavy traffic, favors electric scooters for last-mile connectivity and quick commuting. Electric scooter use is increasing and changing urban mobility as customers' values shift toward sustainability.



Technological Advancements



Innovations in technology have significantly improved the functionality and attractiveness of electric scooters. Longer ranges, which let users to travel farther on a single charge, are the result of significant advancements in battery technology, addressing one of the main concerns of consumers. Electric scooters are now more convenient for daily use due to faster charging periods, which reduce downtime and guarantee that they are operational when needed.

Furthermore, scooters are now easier to maneuver and store because to improvements in their general design and mobility brought about by the development of lighter, more durable materials. Due to these advancements, electric scooters are now more dependable, effective, and easy to use, which has increased their popularity among both commuters and leisure riders. Electric scooters are expected to play an increasingly important role in urban mobility as technology advances.



Challenges in the Electric Scooter Market

Maintenance and Durability



For the market for electric scooters, maintenance and durability pose major obstacles, particularly in shared mobility models. Due to continuous use in public rental fleets, electric scooters are susceptible to wear and tear, which might include general mechanical problems, tire damage, and battery degradation. These elements raise operating expenses for scooter-sharing businesses by requiring routine maintenance and part replacements. Regular maintenance and repairs can affect scooters' dependability and accessibility for users, which may have an effect on consumer satisfaction.

Furthermore, scooters that are subjected to inclement weather or inappropriate treatment may deteriorate more quickly, increasing fleet management expenses. As the industry expands, making sure electric scooters are long-lasting and durable will be essential to cutting expenses and optimizing the sustainability of shared mobility services.



Competition from Alternative Transport



Other environmentally friendly modes of mobility, such electric bikes and public transportation, pose a serious threat to the market share of electric scooters. A greater spectrum of commuters, especially those with longer travel distances, can ride electric bikes because they are more comfortable and have longer batteries. For many urban commuters, however, public transportation continues to be a more economical and effective choice, particularly in places with established transit networks.

Electric scooters might find it difficult to hold onto their market share in the mobility space if cities make greater investments in environmentally friendly infrastructure, such as bike lanes and better public transportation systems. Additionally, since consumers have more options, shared mobility services like bike-sharing can further lower demand for electric scooters.

Key Questions Answered in Report

1. How big is the Electric Scooter industry?

The global Electric Scooter market size was valued at US$ 26.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 55.01 billion in 2033.



2. What is the Electric Scooter growth rate?

The global Electric Scooter market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% from 2025 to 2033.



3. Who are the key players in Electric Scooter industry?

Some key players operating in the Electric Scooter market includes Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd, Niu Technologies, Mahendra, Vmoto Limited, Amper Vehicles, BMW Motorrad International, Gogoro Inc., Govecs Group, Hero Electric, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd.



4. What are the factors driving the Electric Scooter industry?

Growing environmental consciousness, government incentives, urbanization, increased fuel prices, traffic jams, technological developments, longer battery life, and a move toward more economical, environmentally friendly short-distance transportation options are the main factors driving the electric scooter market.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the Electric Scooter industry?

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the Electric Scooter Market report?

Voltage, Product, Battery Type, End Use and Countries segment are covered in this report.



