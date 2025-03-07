Growth Opportunities in the UK OTT Media Services Market, 2025-2030 - Local Content and Original Programming are Key to Standing Out in the UK's Crowded Streaming Market

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom OTT Media Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom OTT Media Services Market was valued at USD 14.34 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 19.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.18%.

The United Kingdom's OTT (Over-the-Top) media services market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising digital adoption, widespread high-speed internet access, and increasing consumer demand for on-demand content. Subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) services dominate, with major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ competing against local platforms such as BBC iPlayer and NOW. The market is driven by original content investments, bundling strategies, and evolving consumer preferences.







Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services are also gaining traction. Competition continues to intensify, leading to content diversification and enhanced user experiences, positioning the UK as a key player in the global OTT industry. In the UK, 16.7% of demand for series was for a BBC show, making it the only market in the report where the BBC held the top position. Notably, no other channel or platform in any of the covered markets came close to achieving such a significant market share.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Digital Adoption and High-Speed Internet Penetration



One of the fundamental drivers of the UK OTT media services market is the widespread adoption of digital technologies and high-speed internet connectivity. With over 95% of UK households having access to the internet, broadband penetration remains one of the highest in Europe. The rollout of full-fiber broadband and the expansion of 5G networks have further accelerated streaming service consumption by enhancing video quality and reducing buffering times.



Smartphone adoption and the growing use of smart TVs, tablets, and connected devices also contribute to the increasing demand for OTT services. The ease of access to on-demand content anytime, anywhere, has shifted consumer viewing behavior from traditional television to digital streaming platforms. This digital transformation has enabled OTT providers to expand their user base, enhance engagement, and personalize content offerings through data-driven recommendations.



Key Market Challenges

Market Saturation and Subscription Fatigue



The UK OTT market is highly competitive, with multiple global and local players vying for consumer attention. While platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ dominate the landscape, local services such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and NOW also attract significant viewership. This has led to market saturation, where consumers are overwhelmed by the number of available streaming options.



As the number of streaming services increases, so does the cost burden on consumers. Many households subscribe to multiple platforms, leading to what is commonly referred to as "subscription fatigue." According to industry trends, UK consumers are becoming more selective about their subscriptions, often canceling services that fail to provide consistent value. This poses a challenge for OTT providers, as retaining subscribers becomes increasingly difficult.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Live Sports Streaming



Sports streaming is becoming a key growth area in the UK OTT market, with more platforms securing exclusive broadcasting rights for live events. Traditionally, live sports have been dominated by traditional broadcasters such as Sky Sports and BT Sport, but OTT services are now challenging this model.



Amazon Prime Video has made significant inroads by acquiring rights to stream Premier League football matches, while DAZN continues to expand its presence in the UK sports streaming segment. The demand for direct-to-consumer (DTC) sports content is rising, driven by fans seeking flexible, on-the-go access to live events.



This trend is also pushing traditional sports broadcasters to adopt digital-first strategies. Sky Sports, for example, is increasingly integrating its content into streaming platforms, offering flexible online packages for consumers who prefer digital-only subscriptions. As competition for sports rights intensifies, streaming platforms are expected to invest more in exclusive live sports content.



Key Players Profiled in the UK OTT Media Services Market

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

ITV Consumer Limited

The Walt Disney Company

Paramount

MUBI UK Limited

Channel Four Television Corporation (Channel 4)

Sky UK Limited (Now)

Amazon Digital UK Limited

Apple Inc.

WarnerMedia Direct, LLC

Report Scope

United Kingdom OTT Media Services Market, By Type:

SVOD

AVOD

TVOD

United Kingdom OTT Media Services Market, By Video Quality:

HD

Full HD

Ultra HD

United Kingdom OTT Media Services Market, By Number of Screens:

1

2-3

More than 3

United Kingdom OTT Media Services Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iym9ek

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment