Cholera Vaccines Industry Outlook, 2030: A $166.5 Million Landscape - Innovation and Global Vaccination Programs are Driving Expansion

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cholera Vaccines Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cholera Vaccines Market was valued at USD 97.32 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 166.50 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.32%.

The global cholera vaccine market is driven by several factors, including the rising frequency of cholera outbreaks, especially in regions with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water. Climate change and natural disasters, such as floods, as well as ongoing conflicts, further contribute to the spread of the disease. The development of more effective vaccines, with improved efficacy, longer-lasting protection, and convenient administration methods like single-dose regimens, has boosted market demand.

The support of governments and international organizations funding vaccination programs helps accelerate efforts to combat cholera globally. The increased movement of people due to global travel also raises the risk of disease transmission, further driving the need for cholera vaccination to prevent outbreaks.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Frequency of Cholera Outbreaks



The increasing frequency of cholera outbreaks, particularly in regions with poor sanitation and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, is one of the primary factors driving the global cholera vaccine market. Cholera, a highly contagious waterborne disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, spreads rapidly in environments where access to clean water is limited, and waste disposal practices are inadequate. Countries with low-income economies, especially those in Sub-Saharan Africa, parts of South Asia, and the Middle East, are seeing frequent cholera outbreaks that put populations at high risk.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has released global cholera statistics for 2023, revealing an alarming rise in both cases and deaths. Reported cholera cases increased by 13%, while deaths surged by 71% compared to 2022. Over 4,000 people lost their lives to a disease that is preventable and easily treatable. A total of 45 countries reported cases in 2023, up from 44 the previous year and 35 in 2021. Notably, 38% of the reported cases were among children under five years of age. Cholera, an acute intestinal infection, spreads through contaminated food and water, with communities lacking proper sanitation being the most affected.



Key Market Challenges

Logistical and Supply Chain Barriers



One of the significant challenges to cholera vaccination campaigns is the logistical complexity of vaccine distribution. Many cholera-endemic regions are remote, with limited access to transportation infrastructure, making it difficult to distribute vaccines efficiently. Vaccines often require specific storage conditions, such as refrigeration, which may not be feasible in low-resource settings with inadequate cold chain infrastructure. Political instability, conflicts, and natural disasters can disrupt supply chains and delay vaccination efforts. In regions where cholera outbreaks occur in areas with poor infrastructure, vaccines may not reach the target populations in time to prevent widespread infection. The logistical challenges associated with transporting and storing vaccines in such conditions can limit the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns and prevent the full potential of cholera vaccination from being realized.



Key Market Trends

Increased Global Travel and Mobility



As global travel continues to increase, the risk of infectious diseases, including cholera, spreading across borders has grown. International travel and migration expose individuals to areas with active cholera outbreaks, raising the risk of the disease being transmitted across regions and even continents. Countries with high volumes of international travelers, such as those in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, are increasingly emphasizing the importance of cholera vaccination to protect travelers and prevent the global spread of the disease.



Governments and health authorities have recognized the need for pre-travel vaccinations, particularly for those visiting endemic regions, as a measure to reduce the likelihood of outbreaks in non-endemic areas. In August 2024, Bharat Biotech announced the launch of its new oral cholera vaccine, Hillchol, following successful results from phase 3 trials. Developed under a license from Singapore's Hilleman Laboratories, Bharat Biotech will produce the vaccine with an annual capacity of 200 million doses.



Key Players Profiled in the Cholera Vaccines Market

Valneva SE

Sanofi SA

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

EuBiologics Co. Ltd.

Shantha Biotechnics Limited

Hilleman Laboratories Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Report Scope

Cholera Vaccines Market, By Type:

Whole cell V. Cholerae O1 Recombinant With B-Subunit

Killed Oral O1 & O139

Cholera Vaccines Market, By Product:

Vaxchora

Dukoral

Shanchol

Others

Cholera Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Cholera Vaccines Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $166.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/200fuw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment