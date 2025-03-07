Orion Funded Launches Orion V2 with New Funding Models, Trader Dashboard, and AI-Powered Tools





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Funded has announced the launch of Orion V2, an update to its proprietary trading program that introduces new funding models, an enhanced trader dashboard, and AI-powered trading tools.

The Orion V2 update introduces a revised funding model in which traders pay a portion of the challenge fee at the start of their evaluation and complete the remaining payment upon successful funding. Previously, traders were required to pay the full amount upfront. This adjustment restructures the cost framework for evaluation and funding.

Orion Funded was recognized with the Best Challenge Prop Firm Award by Funded Trading, an industry-ranking platform. The award highlights firms that offer evaluation structures designed to align with trader interests. The award details can be found at FundedTrading.com.

"Orion V2 is the evolution of our commitment to transparency, and trader success. While most firms follow the same outdated models, we are here to truly change the space, revolutionizing the funding process, reducing conflicts of interest, and giving traders the best opportunity to succeed with the most innovative model in the industry,” said David Viota, CEO of Orion Funded.

Key Updates in Orion V2

Updated Challenge Funding Model – Traders now have the option to pay a portion of the evaluation fee upfront, completing payment upon funding.

– Traders now have the option to pay a portion of the evaluation fee upfront, completing payment upon funding. Customizable Evaluation Options – New add-ons allow traders to adjust evaluation structures.

– New add-ons allow traders to adjust evaluation structures. Redesigned Trader Dashboard – A new interface providing real-time performance tracking and data analysis.

– A new interface providing real-time performance tracking and data analysis. WebTrader Integration – Traders can now access Orion Funded’s platform directly through a web-based trading terminal.

– Traders can now access Orion Funded’s platform directly through a web-based trading terminal. AI-Powered Trading Tools – New analytics and risk management features supported by artificial intelligence.

– New analytics and risk management features supported by artificial intelligence. Orion University – A structured education platform with expanded learning resources.

Institutional Trading Pathway

Orion Funded continues to offer selected traders the opportunity to engage with Zenith Global, a trading firm managing its own capital, through the Pro & Ultimate Program. This initiative provides a structured pathway for traders who meet specific criteria to transition from proprietary trading to institutional trading roles.

"We believe in creating real career opportunities for traders. The best-performing traders should have a pathway to professional, institutional-level trading, and that’s exactly what we’re offering," said David Viota, CEO of Orion Funded.

Expansion in the Spanish-Speaking Trading Community

Orion Funded has also expanded its presence within the Spanish-speaking trading community, offering live mentorship, educational content, and a dedicated community platform. Additionally, Orion Room, the #1 trading podcast in Spanish, continues to provide traders with insights, interviews, and expert discussions.

Orion V2 is now available for traders worldwide. Further details can be found at orionfunded.com.

About Orion Funded

Orion Funded is a proprietary trading firm that provides traders with access to capital through one-phase, two-phase, and instant funding models. The firm offers a range of funding options, trading analytics, and educational resources designed to support trader development.

Contact

Chief Executive Officer

David Viota

Orion Funded

david@orionfunded.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b764c18f-174e-4194-8e87-d32dc4d9a6d6