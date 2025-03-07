Dairy Blends Industry to Grow by $1.67 Billion During 2025-2029: Analysis of Key Innovations, Regional Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Blends Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dairy blends market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.96 billion in 2024 to $4.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, cost efficiency, improved shelf stability, globalization of food industry, functional and nutritional enhancements.







The dairy blends market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain enhancements, emerging market demand, diverse food applications. Major trends in the forecast period include regional and ethnic variations, packaging innovation, transparency and traceability, culinary innovation and applications, allergen-free options, marketing strategies, product innovation.



The anticipated rise in milk production for various dairy products is expected to drive the growth of the dairy blend market moving forward. For example, in June 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture, a U.S.-based executive department, reported that milk production in the United States for May 2023 reached 19.9 billion pounds, representing a 0.6 percent increase compared to May 2022. Thus, the rise in milk production for various dairy products is driving the dairy blend market.



The dairy blend market is experiencing growth propelled by the rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products. For instance, retail sales of packaged foods in Japan are projected to reach $235.9 billion by 2026, indicating a 9.1% increase from 2022. This surge in ready-to-eat food consumption acts as a catalyst for the growth of the dairy blend market.



Product innovation is a significant trend in the dairy blend market. Leading companies in the dairy blends sector are concentrating on creating new products to satisfy customer demand. For example, in June 2022, Danone, a France-based company involved in dairy blends, introduced a distinctive dairy and plant blend baby formula designed to offer a superior feeding option for parents. This innovative formula integrates dairy blends with plant nutrition, delivering complete nutrition for infants, which includes plant proteins, fats, and fibers. Notably, it is the first blended baby formula featuring 60% plant-based proteins and 40% dairy proteins.



Companies in the dairy blend market are increasingly focusing on launching cost-effective milk blends to achieve a competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2023, Nestle S.A., a Switzerland-based food company, unveiled an innovative instant powder blend in Central and West Africa that combines milk with plant-based ingredients to create an affordable and nutritious product. This blend is formulated to provide essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, and calcium, while also offering sustainability advantages. The product aims to enhance the everyday diet of children and their families, providing a new flavor experience alongside its nutritional benefits.



In December 2023, Kerry Group PLC, an Ireland-based food company, acquired the lactase enzyme business from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enables Kerry Group to incorporate enzyme technology that facilitates the production of lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a Denmark-based company that specializes in providing dairy blends.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dairy blends market share in 2024. The regions covered in the dairy blends market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the dairy blends market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

