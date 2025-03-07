Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification of management’s transaction – Skyttä (acquisition)



Aspocomp Group Plc, Management’s transaction, March 7, 2025, at 2:20 p.m.





Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Manu Skyttä

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj

LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 99246/5/6



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1201 Unit price: 5.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 227 Unit price: 5.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 194 Unit price: 5.78 EUR

(4): Volume: 103 Unit price: 5.76 EUR

(5): Volume: 275 Unit price: 5.74 EUR

(6): Volume: 278 Unit price: 5.7 EUR

(7): Volume: 227 Unit price: 5.68 EUR

(8): Volume: 289 Unit price: 5.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 128 Unit price: 5.58 EUR



Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 2922 Volume weighted average price: 5.76136 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 162 Unit price: 5.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 416 Unit price: 5.64 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.2 EUR



Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 678 Volume weighted average price: 5.60378 EUR





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





