India OTT Media Services Market to Double in Size by 2030: Competitive OTT Landscape in India Intensifies Amid Market Fragmentation and Subscription Fatigue

The India OTT Media Services Market was valued at USD 1.51 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.21 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.45%.

The India OTT media services market has been witnessing significant growth due to factors such as expanding internet access, the rise in mobile device usage, and a growing demand for on-demand content. Consumers in India are increasingly shifting from traditional cable TV to internet-based streaming platforms, driven by the convenience and wide variety of content available. OTT services offer a range of genres, from movies and TV shows to original web series, catering to diverse audience preferences. The market is characterized by the entry of global players and the emergence of local platforms, creating a competitive landscape.







Key Market Drivers

Increasing Internet Penetration and Affordable Data



One of the most significant drivers of the OTT media services market in India is the rapid increase in internet penetration across the country. India has one of the largest internet user bases in the world, and this number continues to grow year after year. According to a joint report by industry body IAMAI, approximately 759 million people in India are active internet users, accessing the internet at least once a month, with this number expected to increase in the coming years. The widespread availability of affordable mobile data, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, has been a crucial factor in this expansion.



Telecom giants like Reliance Jio have revolutionized the market by providing affordable internet plans, making data consumption cheaper and more accessible to a larger section of the population. The cost of data has dropped drastically, which has led to an increase in the consumption of streaming services. As a result, more Indians are opting for online streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and local players like Zee5, MX Player, and Sony LIV.



Key Market Challenges

Intense Competition and Fragmentation



One of the primary challenges facing the OTT media services market in India is the intense competition and market fragmentation. The Indian OTT space is highly competitive, with a wide range of local and international players vying for market share. Global giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have a strong presence, alongside numerous local platforms such as Zee5, Sony LIV, MX Player, and ALTBalaji. This competition is further complicated by regional platforms targeting specific language segments, such as Sun NXT and Voot, which cater to diverse Indian audiences.



The sheer volume of OTT platforms means that consumers have a vast array of options to choose from, often leading to fragmentation in the market. Each platform tries to differentiate itself by offering unique content, but this sometimes results in fragmented subscriber bases. For instance, a single user might need to subscribe to multiple services to access all their preferred content, which can lead to "subscription fatigue." This makes it difficult for platforms to achieve significant customer loyalty or dominance in the market.



Key Market Trends

Increased Investment in Original Content and Web Series



Another key trend in the Indian OTT media services market is the increasing investment in original content, particularly web series. Global OTT players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have already made significant strides in producing original Indian content. Web series, in particular, have become one of the most consumed forms of entertainment on OTT platforms, given their flexibility and ability to capture complex narratives over multiple episodes.



The success of shows like "Sacred Games" on Netflix, "Mirzapur" on Amazon Prime Video, and "Special Ops" on Hotstar has demonstrated the huge potential of original content in India. These web series not only appeal to the Indian audience but are also gaining recognition on global platforms. As a result, OTT platforms are ramping up their investments in producing high-quality Indian-origin content across multiple genres, including drama, thriller, romance, and crime.



Key Players Profiled in India's OTT Media Services Market

Netflix Entertainment Services India L.L.P.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Star India Private Limited

Xfinite Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sun TV Network Limited

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

MX Media & Entertainment Pte. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

Report Scope

India OTT Media Services Market, By Type:

SVOD

AVOD

TVOD

India OTT Media Services Market, By Video Quality:

HD

Full HD

Ultra HD

India OTT Media Services Market, By Number of Screens:

1

2-3

More than 3

India OTT Media Services Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered India

